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Onam 2026: Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple begins grand celebrations ahead of Thiruvonam Day

Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur is witnessing large crowds as Onam celebrations begin with Uthradam day, marking the start of major festivities in Kerala.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Onam 2026: Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple begins grand celebrations ahead of Thiruvonam Day
Image Credit: ANI

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