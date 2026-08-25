/Onam 2026: When is Thiruvonam? Check date, history, significance and 10-day celebrations

Onam is the biggest and most important harvest festival of Kerala. It is celebrated with great joy and cultural pride for 10 days during the Malayalam month of Chingam, which usually falls between August and September. The festival brings people together in celebration of tradition, unity, and abundance. In 2026, Thiruvonam will be observed on Wednesday, August 26.
At its heart, Onam is a mythological story. It honours King Mahabali, once Kerala's ruler, whose reign is remembered as something close to a golden age of happiness, prosperity, and fairness.
Lord Vishnu took the form of Vamana, a small Brahmin boy, to test how generous Mahabali really was. Vamana asked for just three steps of land. Mahabali agreed, not knowing what came next. Vamana grew massive, covering the entire earth and sky in only two steps. For the third, Mahabali had nothing left to offer but his own head, and with that, he was sent to the underworld.
But his devotion moved Lord Vishnu. As a blessing, Mahabali was granted the chance to return and visit his people once every year. That return is what Onam celebrates.
The festival opens with Atham and builds toward its peak on Thiruvonam. Across these 10 days, Kerala transforms with flowers everywhere, rituals unfolding daily, cultural events, and families gathering.
It starts with temple prayers and the Athachamyam procession. Homes begin taking shape too. Pookalam, the floral designs, start going up, with new layers added each day that follows.
Quieter prayers continue, and the Pookalam keeps growing, layer by layer.
Shopping day, essentially new clothes, gifts, families out preparing for what's ahead.
The excitement keeps building. Homes are still deep in preparation mode.
This is the day for Vallamkali, Kerala's famous snake boat race, staged across its backwaters.
Music, cultural programs, and community events; the celebration turns outward.
The Pookalam designs get more elaborate now, more detailed.
Clay idols, Ma, or Thrikkakara Appan are placed within the Pookalam as part of the day's rituals.
Also called "First Onam." Homes get a final clean, and last preparations wrap up ahead of the big day.
This is the most important day. Temple visits, final rituals, and the grand feast: Onam Sadhya. Somewhere between 11 and 13 traditional vegetarian dishes, all served on a banana leaf.
Onam is more than a festival; it's culture, tradition, togetherness, all rolled into one. Harmony and gratitude run through every part of it, pulling families and communities a little closer each year, and when the 10 days wrap up with Thiruvonam, what's left behind is exactly that: joy, memory, and a real sense of unity.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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