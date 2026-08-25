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Onam 2026: When is Thiruvonam? Check date, history, significance and 10-day celebrations

Onam 2026, Kerala’s biggest harvest festival, will be celebrated over 10 days, ending with Thiruvonam on August 26. The festival honours King Mahabali’s return and is marked by rituals, Pookalam, cultural events, and the grand Onam Sadhya feast.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Onam 2026: When is Thiruvonam? Check date, history, significance and 10-day celebrations
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Onam 2026: When is Thiruvonam? Check date, history, significance and 10-day celebrations
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