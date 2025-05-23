THIS One Mistake With Ancestors’ Photos Could Be Blocking Your Success

In Indian culture, ancestors (Pitras) hold a special place. It is believed that our ancestors still influence our lives, and if we honor them, they bless us. But do you know that placing ancestors' photos in the wrong place can turn their blessings into obstacles? According to Vastu Shastra, there are specific rules for placing photos of ancestors. Ignoring these rules can bring negative energy into the home and cause hindrances on the path to success.

In this article, we will learn about one common but serious mistake people make while placing ancestors’ photos and how it can be corrected.

1. Why are ancestors’ photos important?

Ancestor worship and Shraddha rituals form the foundation of Indian culture. We believe our ancestors are still with us in subtle forms, and their blessings bring happiness into our lives. Keeping their photos at home not only expresses respect but can also become a source of positive energy — if placed in the right location and according to rules.

2. The biggest mistake: placing ancestors' photos in the prayer room or temple

This is the mistake many people make emotionally. According to Vastu, placing ancestors' photos in the home temple is not appropriate. The temple should only have idols or pictures of deities because divine and cosmic energy flows there. Ancestors' souls exist between the physical and subtle worlds, so their energy doesn’t fit well in the temple.

Why is this mistake harmful?

Photos placed in the temple can cause Pitra Dosha (ancestral defect).

Symptoms like mental restlessness, disturbed sleep, and confusion in decision-making may appear.

Repeated obstacles in life, delays in promotion, and financial difficulties may occur.

3. Proper place to hang ancestors’ photos

According to Vastu Shastra, ancestors' photos should be hung on the south wall of the house. The south direction is considered the direction of Yama (the god of death), and the souls of the departed reside there.

Points to note:

Hang the photos on a wall that does not face east or north.

Keep the wall opposite the photo empty to allow the flow of positive energy.

The faces in the photos should be clear, calm, and pleasant.

4. Timing and method to place the photo

The best time to hang ancestors' photos is during the Shraddha period or on an auspicious muhurta (time). If you can’t select a special day, Amavasya (new moon day) is also considered suitable.

Necessary methods:

Purify the place before hanging the photo by sprinkling Ganga water.

Light a lamp daily in front of the ancestors' photo.

Perform Tarpan (offering water mixed with black sesame seeds) on every Amavasya.

5. What to avoid?

Never place ancestors' photos in bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, or study rooms.

Photos should not be torn, faded, or dirty.

Do not keep flowers under the photo for weeks as it spreads negative energy.

Avoid making collages mixing ancestors' photos with others — it is disrespectful.

6. How to receive ancestors' blessings?

If you feel that obstacles in life are increasing and your efforts are fruitless, it may indicate Pitra Dosha. The following remedies can help:

Light a lamp under a Peepal tree every Amavasya.

Perform Tarpan with black sesame seeds, water, and barley.

Donate food and clothes to the poor in memory of ancestors.

Feed green fodder to cows and bread to dogs.

7. Consequences of neglecting ancestors

Vastu Shastra and Puranas state that if ancestors are not given proper respect or their photos are ignored, the following problems may arise:

Hindrance in progeny

Repeated health problems

Financial loss and debt

Family disputes and dissatisfaction

8. Conclusion: Balance faith with science

Having faith in our ancestors is a good sign, but channeling that faith correctly and respecting sciences like Vastu is equally important. The purpose of placing ancestors’ photos at home is to receive their blessings, but even a small mistake can turn blessings into obstacles.

So remember:

Do not place ancestors' photos in the temple.

Place photos in the south direction with proper respect.

Light lamps regularly to honor them.

Keep in mind, when ancestors’ blessings are with you, every difficulty becomes easy.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)