One-Third of Gen Z men believe wives should obey husbands; 59% say men do too much for gender equality

New Delhi: As the world prepares to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, new research highlights the continuing debate around gender equality and changing social attitudes.

According to a report by The Guardian, nearly one-third of Generation Z men and boys believe that a wife should obey her husband.

The findings come from a global survey of 23,000 people conducted by Ipsos and the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London. The 29-country study included respondents from the United States, Great Britain, Brazil, Australia and India.

Gen Z men show more traditional attitudes

The survey found that 33% of Gen Z males believe a husband should have the final say on important decisions in a marriage.

Gen Z men, those born between 1997 and 2012, were twice as likely as Baby Boomer men (born 1946–1964) to support the idea that a wife should always obey her husband.

Only 13% of men from the older generation agreed with this view.

Among women, 18% of Gen Z women said a wife should obey her husband, compared with just 6% of Baby Boomer women.

Differences across countries

Support for traditional marital roles varied widely across countries.

Respondents in Indonesia (66%) and Malaysia (60%) were most likely to agree with the statement that a wife should obey her husband. By contrast, the numbers were much lower in the United States (23%) and Great Britain (13%).

Views on independence and relationships

The survey also revealed that some Gen Z men hold more conservative views about women’s independence.

About 24% of Gen Z males said women should not appear “too independent or self-sufficient,” compared with 12% of Baby Boomer men.

When it comes to sexual norms, 21% of Gen Z males believed that a “real woman” should never initiate sex, compared with 7% of Baby Boomer men.

At the same time, 59% of Gen Z men felt men are expected to do too much to support gender equality, compared with 45% of Baby Boomer men. Among women, the figures were 41% for Gen Z and 30% for Baby Boomers.

A gap between personal beliefs and social expectations

Heejung Chung, director of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s Business School, said the data reveals a gap between people’s personal views and what they believe society expects from them.

“Our data reveals a striking gap between people's personal views, which are far more progressive, and what they imagine society demands of them,” Chung said.

She added that this pressure appears particularly strong among Gen Z men, who may feel compelled to conform to rigid masculine ideals while expecting women to adopt more traditional roles.

“Our report aims to cut through these misperceptions and show that gender norms are shifting, and more people want flexible and equal approaches to gender roles,” she said.

Mixed views among Gen Z men

Despite these conservative views, the survey also found some contradictions.

Around 41% of Gen Z men said women who are more successful are also more attractive to men.

However, attitudes toward gender equality appear to be shifting globally. In 2019, 42% of people worldwide believed women’s rights had gone far enough in their country. That number has now risen to 52%.

Traditional expectations for men as well

The research also suggested that Gen Z men hold more traditional expectations about their own behaviour.

30% of Gen Z men believed men should not say “I love you” to their friends, compared with 20% of Baby Boomer men and 21% of Gen Z women.

Meanwhile, 21% of Gen Z men said men who take part in childcare are less masculine, compared with 8% of Baby Boomer men and 14% of Gen Z women.

The survey further found that both men and women believe women today have more freedom in areas such as dating (22%), household roles (24%), and clothing choices (34%). Men, however, were seen as having greater freedom when it comes to hobbies (18%) and career choices (39%).