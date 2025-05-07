Operation Sindoor: India’s Air Strikes Spark Interest In Sindoor Vs Kumkum — What’s Real Difference?

In the wake of a deadly terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir—including that of a Nepali citizen—India launched a decisive countermeasure in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7. The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision air strikes against camps linked to terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor,' targeted terror infrastructure deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), sending a strong message against cross-border terrorism.

However, while the military aspect of the operation grabbed headlines, the name of the mission—Operation Sindoor—captured the public's cultural imagination. Why was it called that? What does ‘Sindoor’ symbolise? And is it the same as ‘Kumkum’? Let’s explore.

Sindoor and Kumkum: Sacred Powders With Distinct Symbolism

Both Sindoor and Kumkum are red-colored powders that feature prominently in Hindu traditions. Often confused due to their similar appearance, the two actually serve entirely different cultural purposes.

What is Sindoor?

Sindoor is traditionally worn by married Hindu women as a sign of their marital status. It is applied along the parting of the hair (maang) and symbolizes commitment, longevity of the husband, and social standing in many communities. Its usage begins with the marriage ceremony, when the groom first applies it on the bride.

The color of sindoor—ranging from bright red to orange and pink—varies regionally. Most commonly made from cinnabar (mercury sulfide) mixed with turmeric, lime, or in some cases lead (though modern sindoor is made lead-free for safety), it carries a powerful spiritual and emotional charge in Indian households.

What is Kumkum?

Kumkum, on the other hand, is a ritualistic red powder used during religious ceremonies and prayers. Unlike sindoor, kumkum is not restricted to married women - men, women, children, and is even offered to idols of Gods.

Made from turmeric and slaked lime, kumkum turns a rich red and is most often applied on the forehead between the eyebrows, known as the Ajna chakra, or the third eye. This area is believed to enhance concentration and spiritual awareness. Kumkum is also used to mark holy items, offer respect to elders, and as decorative art during festivals.

Main Differences Between Sindoor and Kumkum

Feature Sindoor Kumkum Purpose Sign of marriage Religious and spiritual use Who Uses It Married Hindu women only Men, women (married/unmarried), deities Where It’s Applied Hair parting (maang) Forehead (Ajna chakra) Ingredients Cinnabar, turmeric, lime, sometimes lead Turmeric and slaked lime Symbolism Marital status, longevity of husband Devotion, respect, third eye activation

Where Each Should Be Used

Sindoor is strictly reserved for married women and is applied daily or during festivals like Karva Chauth, Teej, and Sindoor Khela (on the last day of Durga Puja). Applying sindoor after marriage is considered auspicious and a sign of commitment.

Kumkum has broader ceremonial usage—it’s used for performing Tilak, during pujas, and even to welcome guests. It may also be mixed with water to decorate hands or feet in artistic patterns during weddings or temple rituals.

What Not To Do With Sindoor or Kumkum

Despite their similar appearance, interchanging Sindoor and Kumkum is culturally inappropriate and sometimes considered offensive in traditional circles.

► Sindoor should never be worn by unmarried women, and it is believed to be inauspicious if shared between women.

► Kumkum, while more flexible, should not be used as a casual cosmetic. It is sacred and should be treated with reverence, not thrown away carelessly or stepped on.

Why ‘Sindoor’ as a Codename?

Choosing the word “Sindoor” for such a high-profile military operation might seem surprising at first glance. But considering its symbolic significance—as a mark of protection, longevity, and marital strength—the codename takes on deeper meaning. In many ways, the Indian strike was a symbolic assertion of protecting the sanctity of the nation, much like sindoor protects the sacred bond of marriage in Hindu belief.

Operation Sindoor was not just a military mission—it was also a symbolic reminder of India's resolve. And while the term "sindoor" is trending for its role in global headlines, it’s important to understand its true cultural and spiritual meaning, especially in contrast to kumkum, with which it is often confused.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)