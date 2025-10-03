Papankusha Ekadashi 2025: Date, Timings, Significance, Vrat Katha, And Rituals

Papankusha Ekadashi is a significant day in the Hindu calendar, observed with devotion and fasting to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Falling during the Ashwin month, this Ekadashi holds spiritual importance for devotees, as it is believed to cleanse sins, bring prosperity, and grant spiritual growth.

Papankusha Ekadashi 2025 Date and Timings

According to drik panchang, Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 07:10 PM on October 2, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 06:32 PM on October 3, 2025

Parana Date: October 4, 2025

Parana Time: 06:16 AM to 08:38 AM

Dwadashi End Moment: 05:09 PM

It is important for devotees to follow the timings accurately for fasting, prayers, and Parana to ensure spiritual benefits.

Significance of Papankusha Ekadashi

Accrding to drik panchang, Papankusha Ekadashi is believed to help devotees eliminate past sins and attain spiritual purification. Observing this Ekadashi with devotion and sincerity is said to free one from the cycle of birth and death, and bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings. The day is especially auspicious for performing charitable deeds, donating food, and helping those in need.

Vrat Katha (Fasting Story)

The legend associated with Papankusha Ekadashi revolves around a king who sought guidance to rid himself of sins and attain salvation. Upon observing the Ekadashi fast sincerely, he was relieved of his sins and blessed with long life and prosperity. Devotees believe that reciting the vrat katha, meditating on Lord Vishnu, and maintaining purity throughout the day ensures spiritual growth and fulfillment of wishes.

Rituals and Observances

Fasting: Devotees observe a strict fast on Papankusha Ekadashi, either by consuming fruits, milk, and water, or by completely abstaining from food.

Prayers and Puja: Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and chant Ekadashi mantras. Many also perform a special puja at home or in temples.

Charity: Donating food, clothes, or essentials to the needy is considered highly auspicious.

According to drik panchang, Parana: The fast is broken on the next day, Dwadashi, during the prescribed Parana time (06:16 AM to 08:38 AM on October 4, 2025) to complete the observance.

Papankusha Ekadashi 2025 is a spiritually significant day that offers devotees a chance for purification, blessings, and inner peace. By observing the fast, performing rituals, and practicing devotion, one can seek the grace of Lord Vishnu and attain both spiritual and material prosperity.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)