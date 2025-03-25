Papmochani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Parana Time, Ekadashi Vrat Katha, Mantras, Rituals, Significance, And More

Papmochani Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi is one of the most sacred days in Hinduism, dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu with unwavering devotion and faith. It is considered highly auspicious to perform Vishnu Puja and fasting. There are 24 Ekadashis observed annually, occurring during Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. Devotees across the country follow strict fasting rules and rituals to seek the divine blessings of Shri Hari. This year, Papmochani Ekadashi falls on March 25, 2025, marking the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2025: Date and Time

Papmochani Ekadashi falls today, i.e, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, which is the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Devotees will observe fasting and rituals to please Lord Vishnu. Here are the timings according to Drik Panchang:

→ Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 05:05 AM on March 25, 2025

→ Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 03:45 AM on March 26, 2025

Parana (Breaking Fast) Time:

→ March 26: 01:40 PM to 04:07 PM

→ Hari Vasara End Moment: 09:14 AM

For Vaishnava devotees, Papmochani Ekadashi will be observed on March 26, 2025, with Parana time on March 27, from 06:16 AM to 08:44 AM.

Significance of Papmochani Ekadashi

The word "Papmochani" is derived from "Paap" (sin) and "Mochani" (removal), meaning "the destroyer of sins." Observing this Ekadashi is believed to cleanse past karma, offering liberation from knowingly or unknowingly committed sins. Devotees observe strict fasting, chant Vishnu mantras, and perform pujas to receive divine blessings and spiritual upliftment.

Papmochani Ekadashi Legend

The significance of Papmochani Ekadashi is narrated in the Bhavishyottara Purana, where Lord Krishna shared its importance with King Yudhishthira.

According to legend, sage Medhavi, a devoted ascetic of Lord Shiva, was meditating in the Chaitraratha forest. Seeing his devotion, Apsara Manjughosa, with the help of Lord Kamadev, tried to distract him with her beauty. Eventually, the sage succumbed to desire and married her. However, years later, Manjughosa abandoned him, leading Medhavi to realize his mistake. Enraged, he cursed her to become a demon.

Medhavi later sought forgiveness by observing Papmochani Ekadashi, as advised by his father, Sage Chyavana. Through fasting and prayers, he freed himself from all sins. Manjughosa also observed the fast with devotion and was relieved of her curse.

This story highlights the power of Papmochani Ekadashi in removing sins and bringing spiritual purification.

Puja Rituals for Papmochani Ekadashi

→ Morning Rituals: Wake up early, bathe, and clean the puja space.

→ Setup the Altar: Place an idol of Lord Vishnu along with Shree Yantra (symbolizing Goddess Lakshmi).

→ Lighting the Lamp: Use Desi ghee for lighting diyas and apply tilak to Lord Vishnu’s idol.

→ Offerings: Present Tulsi leaves, yellow flowers, and bhog prasad to Lord Vishnu.

→ Recite Vrat Katha: Read or listen to the Papmochani Ekadashi Katha for spiritual benefits.

→ Chant Vishnu Mantras: Devotees chant powerful Vishnu mantras throughout the day.

→ Aarti & Bhog: Perform Lord Vishnu's aarti in the evening and offer Sattvik food as prasad.

→ Fasting Guidelines: Those unable to follow a strict fast can consume milk, fruits, and Satvik dishes like Kuttu Poori and Aloo Ki Sabzi with rock salt.

→ Breaking the Fast (Parana): The fast should be concluded on Dwadashi Tithi during Parana Time for complete benefits.

Sacred Mantras for Papmochani Ekadashi

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Om Namo Lakshmi Narayanaya Namah

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janaki Vallabham

Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat Katha: The Legend of Sage Medhavi and Manjughosha

Here is the Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat Katha according to Drik Panchang:

Arjuna’s Inquiry to Lord Krishna

Once, Arjuna, filled with curiosity, asked Lord Krishna, “O Kamalanayan! As I listen to the divine stories of various Ekadashi fasts, my eagerness to learn about others grows even more. O Madhusudan! Please tell me about the Ekadashi that falls in Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month. What is it called? Which deity is worshipped on this day, and what are the rules of this fast? O Lord, kindly enlighten me in detail.”

Lord Krishna’s Response

Lord Krishna replied, “O Arjuna! Once, a similar question was asked by King Mandhata to Sage Lomash. I will now narrate to you the same account as revealed by the learned sage to the righteous king.”

King Mandhata humbly inquired, “O great sage, is there a way to rid oneself of past sins? Please reveal a simple yet powerful solution through which one may attain spiritual purification.”

Sage Lomash replied, “O noble king! The Ekadashi that falls in Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month is known as Papmochani Ekadashi. Observing a fast on this day can absolve even the gravest of sins. Let me narrate a tale that highlights its significance.”

The Tale of Sage Medhavi and the Celestial Nymph Manjughosha

In ancient times, there was a beautiful forest called Chaitraratha, where celestial beings, including Apsaras, Kinnaras, and Gandharvas, would often wander. The forest was always in full bloom, and its enchanting beauty was a sight to behold. It was also a place where divine beings, including Indra, engaged in celestial play.

Among those residing in the forest was Sage Medhavi, a devoted ascetic and an ardent worshipper of Lord Shiva. Deeply immersed in his penance, he remained untouched by worldly temptations.

One day, the celestial nymph Manjughosha set her eyes on Sage Medhavi. Determined to distract him, she sat nearby, singing in a melodious voice while playing the Veena. Kamadeva, the god of love, seized the moment to test the sage’s devotion, using his divine powers to ignite desire within him.

Slowly, Manjughosha’s charm took effect. Sage Medhavi, overwhelmed by her beauty and sweet melodies, abandoned his penance and succumbed to worldly pleasures.

The Sage’s Realization and the Curse of Manjughosha

Time passed unnoticed for the sage. For him, it felt like a brief indulgence, but in reality, fifty-seven years had gone by. Eventually, Manjughosha expressed her desire to return to heaven.

Hearing this, Sage Medhavi, still under illusion, insisted, “O beautiful one! You have just arrived. Stay a little longer.”

Manjughosha laughed and said, “O Sage! You have lost track of time. It has been decades since I first came to you.”

Upon realizing the enormity of his lapse, Sage Medhavi was filled with rage and despair. He had forsaken his sacred vows and wasted decades in material pleasure. Enraged, he cursed Manjughosha, “You wicked woman! You have ruined my penance. As punishment, you shall become a Pishachini (female spirit)!”

Horrified by the curse, Manjughosha pleaded, “O revered sage, I regret my actions. Please grant me a way to free myself from this curse.”

Though still angry, Sage Medhavi realized the need for redemption—both for Manjughosha and himself. He declared, “Observing a fast on Papmochani Ekadashi will liberate you from your curse.”

Sage Medhavi’s Redemption

After cursing Manjughosha, Sage Medhavi returned to his father, Sage Chyavana, and confessed his sin. “O father, I have strayed from the path of righteousness. My penance is destroyed. Please guide me toward atonement.”

Sage Chyavana advised, “Observe the Papmochani Ekadashi fast with devotion, and all your sins will be erased.” Medhavi followed his father’s words, performed the Ekadashi vrat, and regained his lost spiritual purity.

Manjughosha, too, observed the fast and was freed from her cursed form, returning to her celestial abode in heaven.

The Power of Papmochani Ekadashi

Sage Lomash concluded, “O King Mandhata, observing Papmochani Ekadashi can cleanse even the gravest sins, including Brahma Hatya (killing of a Brahmin), theft, intoxication, and moral transgressions. One who listens to or recites this story receives the blessings equivalent to donating a thousand cows.”

Moral of the Story (Katha Saar)

This story teaches that material pleasures are temporary, and those who forsake their spiritual path in pursuit of fleeting desires suffer consequences. However, Lord Vishnu’s grace is infinite, and through Papmochani Ekadashi vrat, one can attain divine forgiveness and liberation from even the most severe sins.

Observing Papmochani Ekadashi brings spiritual purification, atonement for past sins, and divine blessings from Lord Vishnu. By following rituals with sincerity, chanting mantras, and observing fasting rules, devotees can seek peace, prosperity, and liberation from negative karma.

