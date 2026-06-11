Parama Ekadashi 2026: Date, parana time, vrat rules, significance and brahmin sumedha story explained

Parama Ekadashi falls on Thursday, June 11, 2026. It's one of the most sacred fasting days in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and this observance carries extra weight because it falls during Adhika Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas. When it does, anything done within it, fasting, prayer, charity, is considered to carry far greater spiritual significance than the same acts performed in an ordinary month.

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Parama Ekadashi 2026 date and timings

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According to the Drik Panchang, the details are:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:57 AM, June 11, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10:36 PM, June 11, 2026

Parana Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Parana Time: 05:23 AM to 08:10 AM

Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 07:36 PM, June 12, 2026

Devotees should complete the Parana (fast breaking) within the Dwadashi Tithi as per tradition.

What is Parama Ekadashi?

It is observed during the Krishna Paksha of Adhika Maas, the dark fortnight of the extra lunar month. Because Adhika Maas itself is rare, appearing only in certain years, this Ekadashi is considered uncommon and particularly powerful. The entire period of Purushottam Maas is devoted to Lord Vishnu, and Parama Ekadashi sits at the heart of that devotion.

Significance of Parama Ekadashi

Parama Ekadashi is considered very important in Hindu scriptures. It is believed that observing this fast helps a person repent of past sins and overcome life's difficulties.

Devotees believe the vrat brings

Devotees observe this fast for reasons that go well beyond ritual. It's associated with the removal of past sins, relief from poverty and suffering, peace of mind, and progress toward moksha liberation. Lord Vishnu's blessings are sought not as an abstract aspiration but as something actively invited through discipline and sincerity. The fast isn't just about skipping food. Kindness, self-control, and genuine devotion are considered equally part of the observance.

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Ekadashi parana rules and importance

Parana is the formal conclusion of the vrat, and how it's done affects whether the full spiritual benefit is received. The fast should be broken on Dwadashi tithi, after sunrise, ideally during the morning hours. Avoid breaking it during Hari Vasara that's the first portion of Dwadashi. If circumstances make morning Parana impossible, it can be done after Madhyahna, or midday. Getting the timing wrong is believed to dilute the effects of everything that came before it.

Vrat Katha: The story of Brahmin Sumedha

According to Drik Panchang, A Brahmin named Sumedha lived with his wife in genuine poverty. Not the kind that comes from carelessness or poor choices they were honest, devoted people who simply couldn't seem to get out from under their circumstances. Their faith in Lord Vishnu never wavered, but their material lives remained hard.

A sage eventually came to them and advised them to observe Parama Ekadashi with complete sincerity, full fasting, prayer, and charity. They did exactly that. No half-measures. Lord Vishnu, pleased with the depth of their devotion, blessed them with prosperity and relief from their suffering.

The story doesn't promise that faith produces instant results or that devotion is a transaction. What it suggests is simpler and more durable: patience, honest conduct, and genuine spiritual practice eventually turn toward something better.

Parama Ekadashi isn't an ordinary fasting day dressed up in significance. The rarity of Adhika Maas, the specific tradition around Purushottam Maas, and the story that's carried alongside this vrat for generations all of it points toward something that asks more than a skipped meal. June 11 is the day. How you approach it is the part that's entirely up to you.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)