Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 Today: Read Ekadashi Vrat Katha, Shubh Muhurat, Fasting Rules, And More

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Parivartini Ekadashi (also known as Parsva Ekadashi) is being observed today. According to the Hindu Panchang, Ekadashi is a highly revered fast that falls on the eleventh day of both the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha in every lunar month. This sacred vrat, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is believed to grant liberation, prosperity, devotion, and freedom from past sins.

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Here is the Story of Lord Vamana and Demon King Bali as per Drik Panchang:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pandunandana Arjuna said - "O Lord! What is the name of the Ekadashi that falls in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, and what are the rules for fasting on that day? What benefits can one obtain by observing the fast for this Ekadashi? O Krishna! please explain all of this to me."

Lord Shri Krishna said - "Hey Partha! The Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada is known as Jayanti Ekadashi. By simply listening to the story of this Ekadashi, all sins are eliminated, and a person becomes deserving of heaven. Even the most wayward sinners find redemption through the tale of Jayanti Ekadashi. If a righteous person worships me on this day, I grant him the rewards of devotion from the entire world. Those who worship me attain my abode, there is no doubt about it. Worshipping Lord Shri Vamana on this Ekadashi also means honouring the three deities - Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesha. Hey Parth! Those who observe a fast on this Ekadashi find that there is nothing more required of them in this world. On this day, Lord Vishnu shifts his position, which is why it is also referred to as Parivartini Ekadashi."

On hearing this, Arjuna said - "O Janardana! As I listen to your words, I find myself confused about how you sleep and turn away. Why did you bind Bali and what Lilas did you engage in while taking the form of Vamana? What are the rules regarding Chaturmasya fasting and what should humans do during your period of rest? Please explain everything to me in detail."

ALSO READ | Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: India To Witness Rare ‘Blood Moon’ On THIS Date - Check Timings, Sutak Rules & Viewing Guide

Lord Krishna said - "O Arjuna, the son of Kunti! Now listen carefully to this story that dispels all sins. In the Treta Yuga, there was a demon named Bali. He was extremely devoted, generous, truthful, and served the Brahmins. He consistently performed Yajnas and penance. Due to the strength of his devotion, he began to rule in place of Indra in heaven. The other gods, including Indra, could not tolerate this and prayed to Lord Shri Hari for assistance. Ultimately, I took the form of Vamana, a radiant Brahmin boy, and defeated King Bali." Hearing this, Arjuna asked - "O Lilapati! How did you defeat Bali by taking the form of Vamana? Please tell me all this in detail."

Lord Krishna said - "I took the form of Vamana and requested King Bali - O King! Give me three steps of land and you will receive the result of giving the three worlds in charity.

King Bali agreed to my small request and was ready to donate the land. Once he gave me his word, I expanded my size, placing my foot on Bhuloka, my thigh in Bhuvarloka, my waist in Swargaloka, my stomach in Maharloka, my heart in Janaloka, my neck in Tapaloka and my face in Satyaloka, raising my head high. At that moment, the Sun, stars, Indra and other gods began to praise me. Then I asked King Bali, 'O King! Where shall I place my third step now?' Hearing this, King Bali lowered his head.

I placed my foot on his head and, for the benefit of the gods, sent my demon devotee to Patala Loka. He began to plead with me.

I said to him, O Bali! I will always be with you.

On the Ekadashi known as Parivartini, during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada, one form of mine remains near King Bali while another rests on Sheshanaga in the ocean of milk."

On this Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu turns while sleeping.

On this day, Lord Vishnu, known as Triloki-Natha, is worshipped. It is customary to donate silver, rice and curd. Devotees should also stay awake throughout the night.

By observing this fast, a person is freed from all sins and can attain heaven. Those who listen to the story of this Ekadashi fast, which is said to eradicate sins, receive the merit equivalent to performing an Ashvamedha Yajna.

Synopsis (Katha-Saar)

After making donations, one should remain humble. King Bali became arrogant and ended up in Patala. This teaches us that excess in any activity is inappropriate.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Date and Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 is being observed today, Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The Parana (breaking of fast) will take place on September 4, between 1:36 PM and 4:07 PM, after the end of Hari Vasara at 10:18 AM.

► Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 3:53 AM, Sep 3

► Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 4:21 AM, Sep 4

► Parana Time: 1:36 PM – 4:07 PM, Sep 4

► Hari Vasara Ends: 10:18 AM, Sep 4

Significance of Parivartini Ekadashi

Also called Padma Ekadashi, Vamana Ekadashi, Jayanti Ekadashi, Jaljhilini Ekadashi, and Parsva Ekadashi, this sacred day holds a deep spiritual meaning. It is observed during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month (August–September). It occurs in the Dakshinayana Punyakalam and falls within the holy Chaturmas period, making it highly auspicious.

According to Hindu belief, it is on this day that Lord Vishnu changes his resting position from the left side to the right, hence the name Parivartini (meaning "turning"). Lord Vamana, an incarnation of Vishnu, is especially worshipped on this occasion. Observing this fast is said to bring forgiveness from sins, safety, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Parivartini Ekadashi Fasting Rules & Food Guide

Ekadashi fasting can be done in different ways based on willpower and health:

► Jalahar (जलाहर): Fasting only on water. Considered the toughest and often observed on Nirjala Ekadashi but allowed on all Ekadashis.

► Ksheerbhoji (क्षीरभोजी): Fasting on milk and milk-based products.

► Phalahari (फलाहारी): Eating only fruits, nuts, and select foods like bananas, grapes, mangoes, almonds, pistachios, while avoiding leafy vegetables.

► Naktabhoji (नक्तभोजी): Consuming only one meal before sunset, excluding grains, cereals, pulses, and beans. Allowed foods include sabudana, singhara (water chestnut), sweet potatoes, groundnuts, potatoes.

Note: Kuttu Atta (Buckwheat flour) and Samak (Millet rice) are often eaten but are considered semi-grains, hence debatable for fasting.

Parana Rules (Breaking the Fast)

1. Parana (breaking the fast) must be done within Dwadashi Tithi.

2. Avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasara (the first quarter of Dwadashi).

3. Best time: Pratahkal (morning) after sunrise. If not possible, then after Madhyahna (afternoon).

4. Not breaking the fast within Dwadashi is considered an offense in scriptures.

For staunch devotees, fasting may be observed on two consecutive days, the first for householders (Smarthas) and the second for Vaishnavas, widows, sanyasis, or those seeking moksha.

Spiritual Benefits of Parivartini Ekadashi

1. Brings the blessings of Lord Vishnu for peace, prosperity, and spiritual advancement.

2. Helps devotees wash away past sins and move closer to moksha.

3. Ensures protection, safety, and divine grace during the holy Chaturmas period.

4. Considered highly beneficial for those seeking devotion, discipline, and inner strength.

ALSO READ | When Is Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Fasting Rules & Spiritual Significance Of This Powerful Vrat

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)