Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance, And Best Wishes To Share

Parshuram Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated with great devotion by Hindus across India, especially in northern and western states. In 2025, this sacred occasion will be observed with various rituals, prayers, and cultural programs.

Parshuram Jayanti 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Parshuram Jayanti 2025:-

- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

- Tithi: Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh

- Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing):

- Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:31 PM on Apr 29, 2025

- Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:12 PM on Apr 30, 2025

This day also coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, making it even more auspicious for spiritual practices and new beginnings.

Puja Vidhi (Worship Rituals)

Devotees perform Parshuram Jayanti Puja with full devotion by following these steps:

1. Early Morning Bath: Wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath.

2. Clean the Puja Space: Set up a clean altar with Lord Parshuram’s idol or picture.

3. Offerings (Bhog): Present flowers, fruits, sweets, tulsi leaves, and incense.

4. Chant Mantras & Stotras: Recite Parshuram mantras and Vishnu Sahasranama.

5. Storytelling (Katha): Read or listen to the legend of Lord Parshuram's life.

6. Aarti & Prasad: Conclude the puja with aarti and distribute prasad to family and devotees.

7. Charity (Daan): Donate food, clothes, or money to the needy, as it is considered highly meritorious.

Fasting on this day is also common among devotees to purify the mind and body.

Significance of Parshuram Jayanti

Lord Parshuram is known as the warrior sage who destroyed evil forces and protected dharma. He is believed to be immortal and a symbol of strength, righteousness, and knowledge. His teachings continue to inspire devotees to uphold justice and truth.

Wishes for Parshuram Jayanti 2025

Here are some warm wishes you can share:

- “May Lord Parshuram bless you with courage, strength, and success in life. Happy Parshuram Jayanti!”

- “On this holy day, may you walk the path of truth and dharma. Wishing you a blessed Parshuram Jayanti!”

- “Let’s honor the mighty warrior sage and seek his blessings for a righteous life. Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2025!”

Parshuram Jayanti is not just a celebration, but a reminder of upholding dharma and standing against injustice. Performing the right rituals and remembering the values taught by Lord Parshuram can bring peace, protection, and prosperity into our lives.

