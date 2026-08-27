/Partial Lunar Eclipse 2026: Will the Moon turn red in the USA? Check peak time and best viewing spots

A stunning sky event is set to light up the night in August 2026. A deep partial lunar eclipse will be visible across the United States, offering skywatchers a chance to witness the Moon appear darker and possibly reddish. This rare event is expected to be one of the best lunar views of the year, making it a must-watch for astronomy lovers.
Late on August 27, spilling into the early hours of August 28, the Moon slides through Earth's shadow. At the peak moment, about 96.3% of it gets swallowed by the darkest part of that shadow, pretty close to a total eclipse, just short of it.
That's when things get visually interesting. Sunlight bending through Earth's atmosphere can paint the Moon dark, coppery, even reddish. Same trick that colours a sunset, just aimed at the Moon instead.
Where you live changes when you'll want to be outside:
East Coast: peak hits around 12:13 am EDT, August 28
West Coast: peak comes earlier, around 9:13 pm PDT, August 27
Partial phase kicks off: roughly 10:34 pm EDT on August 27
Convenient timing; honestly, most people can catch this without losing a full night's sleep.
An early, easy view here. Los Angeles and other cities will see the eclipse peak around 9:13 pm PDT prime evening-sky territory.
Austin, Dallas, Houston all solid viewing spots. Peak arrives around 11:13 pm CDT, late enough to feel like an event, early enough that you won't be up all night.
Peak hits around 12:13 am EDT. Expect that reddish-orange glow to show up clearly against the dark sky; it's a striking sight.
Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville should all get a good look too, weather permitting. As always with eclipses, clouds are the wildcard.
Watching a lunar eclipse is simple and safe:
No special glasses are needed
Try to move away from bright city lights
Choose open places like parks, beaches, or rooftops
Make sure the sky is clear for the best view
As the shadow creeps across most of the Moon, it won't just go dark; it'll pick up colour. That copper-red tint comes from sunlight bending through Earth's atmosphere and reaching the Moon indirectly. It's the same physics behind red sunsets, just happening 240,000 miles away.
This eclipse is going to be worth the late night. With nearly all of the Moon dipped in shadow, skywatchers across the US are in for something rare and genuinely beautiful. Step outside, find some open sky, and take it in; nights like this don't come around often.
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