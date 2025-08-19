Paryushana 2025: Know Date, Meaning, Rituals, Significance, Celebration, And The Core Message Of The 'Jain Festival Of Forgiveness'

Paryushana is one of the most sacred and significant festivals in Jainism, observed with devotion, discipline, and spiritual reflection. It is a time for self-purification, forgiveness, and deepening one’s faith. In 2025, Paryushana holds special importance for both Shwetambara and Digambara Jains, as the observance dates slightly differ for the two sects.

Paryushana 2025 Date

For Svetambara or Shwetambar Jains: Paryushana will begin on Friday, August 22, 2025, and conclude on Friday, August 29, 2025 (Samvatsari).

For Digambara Jains: Paryushana, also known as Das Lakshana Parva, will begin on Saturday, August 30, 2025, and conclude on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Significance of Paryushana

The word “Paryushana” means “coming together” or “staying closer,” symbolising the practice of drawing closer to the soul by detaching from worldly attachments. It emphasises spiritual awakening, self-discipline, non-violence, and forgiveness.

Key aspects of its significance include:

Self-Purification: A time to cleanse the soul through penance, meditation, and fasting.

Forgiveness: The festival culminates with the ritual of seeking forgiveness from all living beings for any intentional or unintentional harm caused.

Spiritual Awakening: Jains devote these days to reading scriptures, reflecting on teachings, and practicing compassion.

Detachment: It teaches restraint from worldly pleasures and focuses on simplicity, humility, and mindfulness.

Rituals and Practices During Paryushana

Paryushana is marked by a variety of rituals and religious practices that vary between the Svetambara or Shwetambar and Digambara traditions but share a common goal of spiritual upliftment.

1. Fasting (Upavasa and Tapasya)

Many Jains observe complete or partial fasting, ranging from skipping meals to surviving only on boiled water.

Some undertake longer fasts to purify the body and mind.

2. Scripture Reading (Svadhyaya)

Daily recitation and study of Jain scriptures, including Kalpa Sutra for Svetambara or Shwetambaras and Tattvartha Sutra for Digambaras.

Special discourses are held in temples and community gatherings.

3. Pratikraman (Reflection and Repentance)

A key ritual where Jains reflect on their actions, confess wrongdoings, and seek to avoid repeating them.

Performed twice daily during Paryushana.

4. Kshamavani (Day of Universal Forgiveness)

Celebrated at the end of Paryushana.

On this day, Jains greet each other with “Micchami Dukkadam”, meaning “May all the harm I have caused you be forgiven.”

This gesture symbolises humility, compassion, and letting go of grudges.

5. Charity and Non-Violence

Followers practice strict non-violence (Ahimsa), compassion towards all living beings, and engage in charity.

Avoiding root vegetables and practicing vegetarianism more strictly is also common.

Difference Between Shwetambara or Svetambara and Digambara Observance

Svetambara or Shwetambara Jains: Observe 8 days of Paryushana, focused on reciting Kalpa Sutra and celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavira.

Digambara Jains: Celebrate Das Lakshana Parva, a 10-day festival, each day dedicated to one of the ten cardinal virtues such as forgiveness, humility, and non-possessiveness.

The Message of Paryushana

Paryushana is not just about rituals, but about embracing values like:

Forgiveness over resentment.

Compassion over cruelty.

Spiritual discipline over worldly indulgence.

Self-reflection over blame.

It is a reminder that true happiness lies in purifying the soul, spreading kindness, and living in harmony with all beings.

Paryushana 2025 offers an opportunity for Jains to slow down, look inward, and walk the path of Lord Mahavira’s teachings. Whether through fasting, prayer, or seeking forgiveness, the festival inspires people to live with love, humility, and peace. As Jains greet each other with “Micchami Dukkadam,” they embrace the spirit of unity, compassion, and spiritual renewal.

