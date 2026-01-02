Paush Purnima 2026: Is It On January 2 Or January 3? Check The Correct Tithi, Timings, And Sunrise

Paush Purnima 2026: Confused about whether Paush Purnima in 2026 falls on January 2 or January 3? You’re not alone. The confusion usually arises because the Purnima tithi spans across two calendar dates.

Here are the correct observance date, tithi timings, moonrise details, and simple traditional remedies linked to planetary balance.

Spiritual Significance of Paush Purnima

Paush Purnima is associated with clarity, emotional release, and inner balance. The full moon is believed to heighten awareness, making this day ideal for prayers, charity, fasting, and mindful corrective actions. Rather than expecting instant results, the focus is on restoring harmony in life through small, sincere efforts.

Paush Purnima 2026: Today or Tomorrow?

According to the Drik Panchang:

Paush Purnima Tithi begins: 6:53 pm on January 2, 2026

Paush Purnima Tithi ends: 3:32 pm on January 3, 2026

Hindu rituals follow the Udaya Tithi (the tithi present at sunrise). Since Paush Purnima is present at sunrise on January 3, the fast and main observance will be on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Moonrise on January 3: 5:28 pm

This time is considered especially important for prayers, donations, and full moon rituals.

While acts like bathing or charity can be done on both days, January 3 is regarded as the correct and primary observance day.

Planetary Remedies Traditionally Observed on Paush Purnima

These remedies are simple, intention-based practices traditionally believed to bring balance and calm across different areas of life.

For the Sun

Donate wheat, jaggery, copper utensils, or freshly cooked food.

Associated with confidence, authority, and career stability.

For the Moon

Donate milk, rice, white clothes, or silver. Worship of Lord Shiva is considered beneficial for emotional peace and mental balance.

For Mars

Offer jaggery, gram dal, or red clothes, and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Linked with calming aggression and improving relationships.

For Jupiter (Guru)

Donate yellow mustard seeds, saffron, or yellow sandalwood. Believed to support wisdom, growth, and sound decision-making.

For Mercury

Donate green vegetables, green lentils, green clothes, or bangles. Traditionally associated with learning, communication, and business matters.

For Venus

Donate curd, rice, sugar, perfume, or white clothes. Connected with comfort, relationships, and overall contentment.

For Saturn

Donate black sesame seeds, iron utensils, or black clothes. Worship of Lord Shiva is also commonly observed for patience and stability.

For Rahu and Ketu

Donate urad dal, mustard oil, or black sesame seeds, and feed the needy. Some devotees also worship Kaal Bhairav for protection and clarity.

Paush Purnima is not about grand rituals it’s about small acts done with sincerity. Whether through prayer, charity, or mindful reflection, the day encourages letting balance return naturally and gently, at its own pace.

