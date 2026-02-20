Phalgun Purnima 2026: Is it on March 2 or 3? Check date, muhurat, significance, rituals, and more

Phalgun Purnima 2026 will be celebrated on March 3, coinciding with Holika Dahan and Lakshmi Jayanti. This day holds a special religious significance for holy bathing, charity, and worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

On this day, people donate after bathing in holy rivers. It is said that doing so liberates one from all sins.

The full moon day of every month is an important one, but Phalgun Purnima holds a special importance in Hinduism. This day is also celebrated as Lakshmi Jayanti.

According to Drik Panchang, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the churning of the ocean on Phalgun Purnima. It is a significant mythological event in Hinduism where Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) churned the Ocean of milk to obtain Amrita (nectar of immortality).

For this reason, Phalgun Purnima is considered extremely auspicious and brings good fortune and prosperity.

So, check out here that when Phalgun Purnima will be celebrated and what will be the auspicious time for bathing and donating.

Phalgun Purnima 2026 Date

According to Drik Panchang, the date of the Phalgun Purnima 2026 is March 3, 2026. Holika Dahan will also be celebrated on the same day.

Phalgun Purnima 2026 Snan Daan Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Phalgun will begin on March 2, 2026, at 5:55 pm and will end on March 3, 2026, at 5:07 pm.

On the full moon day, the Brahma Muhurta for bathing and donating will be from 5:19 am to 6:08 am.

The Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12:27 pm to 1:14 pm. Both muhuratas are considered very important for bathing and donating.

According to Drik Panchang, Moonrise on the full moon day will be at 6:44 pm.

Significance of Phalgun Purnima

According to Drik Panchang, Phalgun Purnima holds a great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. This day marks the end of the winter season and the start of the spring season.

These below mentioned events make it more sacred and suspicious:-

1. Holika Dahan: On this full moon night, Holika Dahan is performed, which signifies the triumph of devotion and righteousness over evil. It is linked to the story of Prahlada and Holika, teaching that faith and truth always win.

2. Lakshmi Jayanti: It celebrates the birth anniversary of the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

3. Satyanarayan Puja: Devotees worship Lord Vishnu to obtain the blessings for wealth and well-being in his Satyanarayan form.

Puja Rituals of Phalgun Purnima 2026

According to Drik Panchang,

1. Morning Bath: Take an early bath, preferably in a holy river or just by adding Ganga water, and pledge to observe the fast.

2. Worship Lord Surya: After taking an early bath, devotees worship the Lord Surya (Sun God Arghya) to get blessings for prosperity and good health.

3. Recite the Satyanarayan Katha: Devotees arrange the idol of Lord Vishnu and offer flowers, incense, lamps, food, and put a tilak from sandalwood paste, and read or listen to the Satyanarayan Katha to ensure peace and prosperity.

4. Chanting and Offerings: Mantra Chanting is also one of the important parts of the ritual, and reciting Vishnu Shasranama or chanting "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya".

5. Perform Aarti: Devotees perform aarti to Lord Vishnu to show their gratitude and seek his blessings, and offer him yellow fruits and flowers during puja and prepare Kasaar or Panjeeri along with Panchamrit.

6. Evening Moon Offering: In the evening, offer Arghya (water) to the full moon to break the fast.

7. Charity: Devotees donate clothes, rice, sesame seeds, jaggery, or other necessities to the poor people.

8. Holika Dahan: After sighting the full moon and after completing the Satya Narayana Puja, devotees break their fast and have sattvic food with family members.

Mantra

OM Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!

Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare...!!

Phalgun Purnima is not just a full moon day but a deeply spiritual occasion that encourages purity, charity, devotion, and positive transformation. By observing the correct muhurat, performing snan-daan, and chanting sacred mantras, devotees seek divine blessings for prosperity, peace, and happiness. As this auspicious day approaches in 2026, prepare yourself spiritually and embrace its powerful energy with faith and devotion.

