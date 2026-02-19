Phulera Dooj 2026: When is it? Check date, timings, significance, rituals, and how devotees celebrate this Krishna festival

Phulera Dooj is one of the most sacred and joyful festivals dedicated to Lord Krishna. It is mainly celebrated in Krishna temples with great devotion and happiness. On this special day, devotees visit temples to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna and celebrate his playful and loving nature. In 2026, Phulera Dooj will be celebrated on February 19.

This festival is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna.

Phulera Dooj 2026: Date and Timings

According to Drik Panchang,

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: February 18, 2026 – 04:57 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: February 19, 2026 – 03:58 PM

Why is Phulera Dooj Celebrated?

According to Drik Panchang, Phulera Dooj is celebrated to honor Lord Krishna. The word Phulera comes from “Phool,” which means flowers, and Dooj means the second day (Dwitiya Tithi).

It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna plays with flowers and celebrates Holi with Radha and the gopis in Vrindavan. Instead of colors, they play Holi with flowers. This beautiful tradition represents love, joy, and togetherness.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna had a cheerful and playful nature. He loved celebrating with flowers and colors, spreading happiness everywhere. Devotees believe that celebrating Phulera Dooj brings joy, love, and positivity into their lives.

How is Phulera Dooj Celebrated?

Phulera Dooj is celebrated grandly, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan. Temples are beautifully decorated with flowers, and streets are filled with festive energy.

Devotees gather in large numbers to celebrate this special day with Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Instead of using gulal and colors, people celebrate Holi with flowers. Idols of Lord Krishna are decorated, and special ceremonies are performed.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha on this day brings prosperity, happiness, love, and good fortune.

Phulera Dooj 2026: Simple Rituals to Follow

According to Drik Panchang, Here are the basic rituals devotees can follow at home:

Wake up early and take a holy bath.

Clean your house and prepare a small altar. Place idols of Lord Krishna and Radha. If you do not have Radha-Krishna idols, you can place Laddu Gopal.

Bathe the idols with water, rose water, ubtan, and flowers.

Dress them in beautiful clothes and place them on a small swing if possible.

Offer different types of flowers.

Light a diya with desi ghee in front of the idols.

Chant Krishna mantras.

Prepare sweets like panjeeri, panchamrit, khoya barfi, rice kheer, or makhana kheer as bhog.

Offer tulsi leaves, as worship is considered incomplete without tulsi.

Perform Krishna aarti and distribute prasad among family members.

Krishna Mantras

According to Drik Panchang,

Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye Namah

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Phulera Dooj is a beautiful festival that celebrates the loving and joyful nature of Lord Krishna. It marks the beginning of Holi festivities with flowers instead of colors. By worshipping Lord Krishna and Radha on this auspicious day, devotees seek happiness, prosperity, and divine blessings. Celebrating Phulera Dooj with devotion and positivity fills life with love and spiritual joy.

