Pisces August 2026 monthly horoscope: Follow a balanced daily schedule

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Pisces Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 indicates that this month is likely to bring moderately favourable results, offering encouraging opportunities while also demanding patience and careful decision-making. Throughout August 2026, Rahu will continue its transit through the twelfth house, retrograde Saturn will remain in your ascendant, Mars will occupy the fourth house, Venus will stay in the seventh house, Ketu will remain in the eighth house, and Jupiter will continue its transit through the fifth house. At the beginning of the month, Mercury will remain in the fourth house alongside Mars. On August 5, 2026, Mercury will enter the fifth house and join the Sun and Jupiter. Later, on August 22, 2026, Mercury will move into the sixth house, where it will join the Sun and Ketu. The Sun itself will enter the sixth house on August 17, 2026, bringing gradual changes in several important areas of life. These planetary influences indicate that maintaining patience, speaking politely, and making practical decisions will help you achieve better outcomes throughout the month.