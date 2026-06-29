Pisces July 2026 monthly horoscope: Maintain a balanced lifestyle

Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, indicates that according to Pisces July Monthly Horoscope 2026, the Sun will move through your fourth house and later enter your fifth house during July 2026. Both of these transits are not considered highly supportive; however, the period after July 16, 2026 is expected to bring comparatively better experiences and improved circumstances. Mars will continue its journey through your third house throughout the month, which is generally regarded as a favorable placement. This transit can strengthen courage, determination, communication skills, and the ability to overcome obstacles. Mercury will remain in your fifth house with Jupiter until July 7, 2026, and thereafter move into your fourth house in its own sign, creating opportunities for constructive thinking and practical decision-making.