Pisces November 2025 Monthly Horoscope: Career, Finance, Health, Love, Family, And Life Predictions

By Pt Umesh Chandra Pant

Pisces November 2025 Monthly Horoscope: As November unfolds with powerful celestial shifts, it’s time to align your ambitions with the universe’s energy. Whether you’re seeking clarity in love, planning financial moves, or striving for emotional balance, the stars hold important messages for you. Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder of PavitraJyotish, shares predictions for November 2025 - discover what’s ahead in career, finance, health, family, and relationships.

Pisces Monthly Horoscope for November 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dear Pisces natives, the Monthly Horoscope for November 2025 indicates a phase of moderate yet progressive outcomes. Until November 16, 2025, the Sun will move through your eighth house, bringing a period that demands patience and composure. After November 16, 2025, when the Sun shifts to your ninth house, circumstances begin to stabilize, offering you an opportunity to make steady progress.

Throughout the month, Mars will travel through your ninth house, a placement that can bring challenges but also the strength to overcome them—especially because of Jupiter’s positive aspect. This planetary connection helps to balance the energies and ensure mixed yet manageable results.

Mercury remains in your ninth house until November 23, 2025, which may bring moments of confusion, but after that date, its movement becomes more favorable, improving decision-making and communication. Jupiter’s exalted position continues to work in your favor this month, blessing you with wisdom and expansion. Meanwhile, Venus will shift through three houses: the seventh (before November 2, 2025), the eighth (from November 2 to 26), and finally the ninth (after November 26, 2025), bringing phases of emotional growth, good fortune, and opportunities for pleasure and satisfaction.

Saturn continues its journey through your first house, remaining retrograde until November 28, which may create occasional self-doubt or delays. However, Jupiter’s benevolent gaze softens Saturn’s stern effects, ensuring a balance between caution and progress. While Rahu’s position this month could cause uncertainty, Ketu’s transit may bring unexpected spiritual or positive developments. Altogether, November 2025 is expected to offer average to slightly positive results for most areas of your life.

ALSO READ | Aries November Horoscope: Career, Finance, Health, Love, Family, And Life

Career Horoscope for Pisces November 2025

In the professional sphere, November 2025 presents a blend of effort and achievement. The ruler of your career house occupies a supportive position, indicating progress through perseverance. Jupiter’s exalted placement in your fifth house promotes intellectual excellence, favoring those involved in teaching, research, creative fields, or advisory professions.

For business owners, results are expected to be moderate. Because Mercury, the planet of communication and commerce, isn’t ideally placed for most of the month, delays in new ventures are possible. However, consistency and patience will lead to steady gains in ongoing projects.

The Sun, representing competition and authority, will stay debilitated in the early part of the month, suggesting professional pressure or workplace challenges. Despite this, Jupiter and Ketu’s favorable influence will help you rise above difficulties and find innovative solutions. Once the second half of November begins, your efforts will start yielding visible progress. Overall, the latter half of the month is likely to bring more stability, success, and recognition in your career pursuits.

Finance Horoscope for Pisces November 2025

According to the November Monthly Horoscope 2025, your financial prospects appear promising, though they may demand discipline. Saturn, the ruler of your eleventh house of gains, will remain retrograde in your ascendant until November 28, 2025, a situation that could slow earnings temporarily. However, Saturn’s connection with Jupiter, the planet of wealth and prosperity, can neutralize challenges and support gradual financial growth.

Even with delays, your determination will help you maintain income stability and preserve your savings. Mars, which rules your second house of money, is in its own sign and receives Jupiter’s aspect, ensuring that your financial foundation remains secure. Investments or long-term commitments will require caution, but with proper planning, they may turn profitable later.

In summary, while occasional fluctuations may test your patience, the overall picture points to better-than-average financial outcomes during November 2025, with possibilities of improvement toward the month’s end.

Health Horoscope for Pisces November 2025

Health-wise, November 2025 appears significantly more balanced compared to previous months. Although Saturn’s presence in your first house may still cause occasional fatigue or mood swings, Jupiter’s exalted position in your fifth house provides strong protective energy. This placement improves both mental peace and physical stamina, helping you recover from prior health setbacks.

Jupiter’s aspect on your ascendant further enhances vitality, offering you motivation to adopt healthier routines. The Sun’s debilitation until November 16, 2025, suggests you remain mindful of diet, sleep, and stress during the first half of the month. After mid-November, your resistance level will increase, and you’ll likely feel rejuvenated.

Overall, with conscious lifestyle choices, your health will remain stable and steadily improve throughout the month.

Love, Marriage, and Relationships Horoscope for Pisces November 2025

For Pisces individuals, love and emotional life take center stage this month. With Jupiter exalted in your fifth house, romantic relationships are poised for warmth and understanding. However, after November 11, 2025, when Jupiter becomes retrograde, it’s important to avoid over-analyzing feelings. Genuine emotional expression will yield better outcomes than overthinking.

For married individuals, communication will be key. Mercury, your seventh-house ruler, remains close to Mars until November 23, 2025, which may occasionally create friction or misunderstandings. Approach situations with empathy and calmness to maintain harmony. The continuous aspect of Saturn on your seventh house suggests you take a mature and steady approach to relationships.

After November 2, 2025, as Venus moves favorably, love life and marriage will gradually experience more ease and affection. Overall, your relationships may go through ups and downs, but with compassion and patience, they will grow stronger by the end of November.

Family and Domestic Life Horoscope for Pisces November 2025

The family front in November 2025 shows moderate yet peaceful outcomes. Mars, ruling your second house of family, will be in its own sign in the ninth house. Although this position sometimes triggers disagreements, Jupiter’s influence ensures cooperation and mutual understanding among family members.

You may share responsibilities or make collective decisions that strengthen family unity. The first half of the month could bring minor ego-related issues due to the Sun’s position, but these are likely to fade by mid-November, restoring domestic balance.

Mercury’s conjunction with Mars until November 23, 2025, may bring moments of misunderstanding, yet Jupiter’s aspect will neutralize negativity. Toward the latter half of the month, peace and affection will dominate, and emotional bonds within the household will deepen. Your family atmosphere will remain largely stable and cordial.

Summary for Pisces Horoscope November 2025

In summary, Pisces natives can expect a month of gradual progress and renewed positivity during November 2025. The influence of Jupiter continues to bless your health, finances, and emotional well-being, while Venus enhances luck and contentment later in the month. Though Saturn and Rahu may bring minor obstacles, their impact will be moderated by Jupiter’s wisdom and Ketu’s spiritual guidance.

By staying focused, disciplined, and emotionally balanced, you’ll successfully handle challenges and move toward a more stable, rewarding phase in both personal and professional aspects of life.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)