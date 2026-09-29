Pisces October 2026 monthly horoscope: Follow regular eating habits

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Pisces Monthly Horoscope for October 2026 indicates a month of mixed circumstances in which careful financial management, professional patience, and balanced decision-making will remain particularly important. Throughout October 2026, Rahu will remain in the twelfth house, while Ketu will continue its transit through the sixth house. Jupiter, the ruler of your first and tenth houses, will remain positioned in the fifth house, whereas Saturn, the ruler of the eleventh and twelfth houses, will continue its transit through your ascendant. You will also remain under the influence of the second phase of Sade Sati. Saturn's position in the first house may increase professional responsibilities and workload, while Rahu in the twelfth house could contribute to rising expenses. As a result, you may earn consistently but find it difficult to control the simultaneous flow of expenditure.