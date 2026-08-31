Pisces September 2026 monthly horoscope: Avoid rushing important decisions

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Pisces Monthly Horoscope for September 2026 indicates a demanding period that may require greater patience, financial discipline, and emotional balance. Throughout September 2026, Rahu will remain in the twelfth house, while Ketu will continue its transit through the sixth house. Saturn, the ruler of the eleventh and twelfth houses, will remain in the first house, keeping you under the middle phase of Sade Sati. This phase can test your patience and increase responsibilities in different areas of life. Jupiter, the ruler of your first and tenth houses, will remain in an unfavourable position, which may create obstacles in career, family matters, and personal comfort. Saturn's influence may also increase commitments and expenses, making careful financial management extremely important. If spending is not controlled, you may become dependent on borrowing or loans, which could create unnecessary financial pressure.