Pisces Weekly Horoscope For August 25 - 31: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her weekly horoscope for August 25 - 31, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

The theme for Pisces this week is intuition with balance. Trust your inner voice and allow your imagination to guide you, but don’t lose sight of practical needs. Nurture relationships with care, stay disciplined with finances, and focus on grounding practices that keep you emotionally steady.

Career & Finances

On the professional front, this week supports creativity and teamwork. Your imaginative ideas may draw attention, especially if you work in fields related to art, writing, design, spirituality, or counseling. Colleagues may appreciate your supportive nature, though you should avoid being overly accommodating at the cost of your own goals. Business owners may see moderate growth, with opportunities coming through networking or collaborations. Financially, steady income is indicated, but unplanned expenses—particularly related to family or travel—may arise. Avoid impulsive lending or spending to maintain balance.

ALSO READ | Aries Weekly Horoscope (August 18-24): Check For Love, Career, Health & More

Relationships & Family

Relationships will be highlighted this week, bringing warmth and emotional closeness. Couples may share meaningful conversations that deepen understanding and trust. Singles could meet someone who resonates with their ideals and values, sparking a soulful connection. However, avoid unrealistic expectations, as they may lead to disappointment. Family life looks harmonious, and your caring nature will bring comfort to loved ones. Paying attention to the needs of parents, children, or siblings will strengthen bonds.

Health & Well-being

Your health this week will depend on maintaining balance between rest and activity. Emotional sensitivity may cause fluctuations in energy levels, so it’s important to stay grounded. Meditation, music, or spending time near water will calm your mind and refresh your spirit. Physical health remains stable overall, though issues related to sleep or digestion may arise if you ignore your routine. A balanced diet and mindful relaxation will help you feel centered.

Overall, this week offers Pisces natives emotional growth, creative opportunities, and meaningful connections—provided they balance dreams with reality.