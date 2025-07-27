Pisces Weekly Horoscope For July 28 - August 3: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for July 28 - August 3, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces, this week invites you to embrace your intuition and emotional wisdom. With Neptune — your dreamy ruling planet — aligning with soft lunar energy, you’re guided to tune into your inner voice. Whether in love, creativity, or self-healing, your sensitive behaviour is your power.

Career & Finance

At work, your creativity and empathy will stand out. This week is ideal for artistic projects, brainstorming sessions, or roles that require emotional intelligence. Trust your instincts when making decisions — logic may not show you the whole picture. Midweek could bring a subtle but meaningful shift in your work dynamic; stay flexible and keep communication honest. Financially, avoid impulsive spending based on mood or fantasy. Instead, channel your idealism into practical planning.

Love & Relationships

Pisces, your heart is open and ready to feel deeply this week. For couples, emotional bonding deepens — heartfelt confessions, healing conversations, and shared dreams are all on the cards. Singles may feel an intense, almost spiritual connection with someone — but take your time before diving in fully. Platonic relationships and family bonds also get stronger through kindness and understanding. Just be cautious not to lose your own needs in trying to please others.

Health & Wellness

You may feel more emotionally sensitive than usual, so prioritize rest and emotional nourishment. Sleep, hydration, and calming environments are essential. Avoid High pitched places as it would be draining for you. Gentle exercise like yoga, swimming, or walking near water will help restore balance. As your immunity is bit bit low, keep checking on it and try to control sugar and alcohol.

Lucky Numbers: 3, 9, 18

Lucky Colors: Sea green, lavender, pearl white