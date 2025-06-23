Pisces Weekly Horoscope For June 23- 29: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 23- 29, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

This week, Pisces, you’re flowing with creative energy and heightened intuition. The Sun's presence in fellow water sign Cancer brings emotional renewal and inspires you to reconnect with your dreams, relationships, and inner self. It’s a week to nurture your spirit while also grounding your goals in reality.

Love & Relationships

Your heart is wide open this week, and love feels more soulful than ever. If you're in a relationship, expect cozy, heartfelt moments and deeper emotional understanding. If you're single, a magnetic connection may spark — perhaps with someone who feels familiar on a soul level. Let your intuition guide you, but don’t rush what needs time to bloom.

Career & Work

Your creativity is your greatest asset at work now. Projects involving imagination, empathy, or aesthetics will thrive. That said, avoid escapism — use your vision to make practical progress. Collaborating with grounded peers can help bring your ideas into form. Trust the process, but stay present.

Money & Finance

Money matters may feel foggy early in the week, but clarity returns if you take a step back and assess calmly. Avoid risky spending or emotional purchases. A creative side hustle or passion project may start gaining traction — stay consistent. Intuitive nudges about financial choices could prove accurate — just pair them with logic.

Health & Wellness

You're sensitive to emotional and environmental energy this week. Protect your peace with grounding rituals: time in nature, meditation, soothing music, or spiritual practices. Creative expression — through art, writing, or movement — will be particularly healing now.