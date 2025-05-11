Pisces Weekly Horoscope For May 12- 18: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 12 to 18, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20) You begin the week with hope, but that optimism may get tested by practical confusion, especially in business or long-term planning. The North Node brings fuzziness - so pause before you commit or invest. Let the dust settle.

In relationships, Venus offers sweetness. Love flows gently, whether with a partner, a friend, or within your own heart. There’s comfort in emotional truth. Don’t sugarcoat - just speak sincerely.

For students, Jupiter brings wisdom. You’ll grasp complex ideas more easily now, especially if you stay consistent.

Health holds well overall, but your nervous system may feel fragile - too many tabs open in your mind. Slow your pace. Make grounding a priority. This week is about protecting your energy and choosing clarity over urgency.