Pisces Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 26 to June 1, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 and March 20): This week nudges you to become the gentle anchor in your professional circle. Misunderstandings can be avoided if you're clear, empathetic, and patient while communicating with colleagues.

Saturn asks for maturity - avoid hasty decisions or cutting corners in business matters, as slow and wise steps will lead to lasting growth.

Financial energies are in your favor, yet discussions around money within the family could bring emotional friction. The South Node may stir old fears or inner confusion, but as the week unfolds, Mars empowers you to express your truth with greater courage and clarity.

From midweek onward, Venus whispers the importance of emotional connection - open your heart to your partner and allow honesty to heal what words may have left unspoken.

Your physical well-being needs care too, especially if you're managing lifestyle-related issues. Listen to your body’s subtle signals - it’s asking for a little extra love right now.

Balance, awareness, and soulful connection will guide you through. By the weekend, you may feel lighter, clearer, and more aligned - with both yourself and those around you.

(Also Read: Aries Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health)