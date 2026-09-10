/Pithori Amavasya 2026: When is Bhadrapada Amavasya? Check date, puja, significance and rituals here

Bhadrapada Amavasya, also called Pithori Amavasya, carries real weight in Hindu tradition. It's about motherhood, family, and remembering those who came before. In 2026, families across India will observe it with the usual devotion, mothers especially, praying for their children's health and long life.
According to Drik Panchang, Bhadrapada Amavasya falls on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
As per the Panchang (New Delhi timing):
Amavasya begins: September 10, 10:33 AM
Amavasya ends: September 11, 8:56 AM
The Amavasya Tithi falls during Pradosh Kaal on the 10th; that's when the vrat and main puja happen. Same day, no confusion there.
Pithori Amavasya is mainly observed for the happiness, protection, and long life of children. On this day, mothers pray for their children’s well-being and the overall peace of the family.
It is also linked to family harmony, continuity of lineage, and blessings for future generations. In different regions, it is also known as Matru Amavasya or Pola Amavasya.
"Pithori" traces back to "pishta" flour, or ground grain, essentially.
During the rituals, idols of Goddess Pithori, the 64 Yoginis, and the Sapta Matrikas actually get shaped from flour, then worshipped.
The Sapta Matrikas, for reference:
Brahmi
Maheshwari
Kaumari
Vaishnavi
Varahi
Indrani
Chamunda
It's these details the flour idols, the specific deities that set Pithori Amavasya apart from a regular Amavasya.
The puja usually begins early in the morning with a holy bath and sankalpa (vow).
Here's what typically follows:
Bathing, cleaning the home
Setting the sankalpa for the vrat
Performing puja during Pradosh Kaal
Worshipping Goddess Pithori and the Matrikas
Offering roli, turmeric, flowers, akshat, incense, diya
Preparing food: puri, kheer, jaggery, ghee-based dishes
Reciting the Pithori Vrat Katha
Of course, families do this a little differently depending on their own traditions. That's normal.
Amavasya isn't just about the living, though. It's also a significant day for Pitru Tarpan and Shraddha rituals.
Many families mark it by offering food, water, or charity in memory of ancestors, seeking blessings for the family's peace and prosperity in return.
Pithori Amavasya pulls a lot together: motherhood, protecting children, family unity, honouring those who've passed. It's a day that, in a lot of ways, strengthens both family ties and something deeper, more spiritual.
Pithori Amavasya says a lot about what matters in Hindu culture: family, gratitude, tradition- all of it. Prayers for children on one hand, remembrance of ancestors on the other. Emotional, yes. But spiritually significant too, in equal measure.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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