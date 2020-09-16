Pitra Amavasya 2020: Dip at holy Ganga banned for devotees due to COVID-19

Haridwar: On the occasion of Pitra Amavasya, the Uttarakhand government has banned on the bathing at the Ganges on Har Ki Pauri. The district administration imposed the ban keeping in mind the rise in coronavirus infection in the state.

The Narayan Shila temple will also remain closed, on the occasion of Pitra Amavasya, thousands of people reach Haridwar on this day and give offerings to their ancestors. Har ki Pauri will be sealed from Wednesday evening as Pitra Amavasya falls on September 17.

The first fortnight, Krishna Paksha (dark phase of the Lunar cycle) of the Hindu month of Ashwin, is meant for the reverence of the dead relatives. This period is known as Pitru Paksha, and it is spread over 16 days.

It began on September 1 and will last till September 17, which is the last day of the holy fortnight. People perform 'Shradh' and 'Tarpan' and follow all the 'Pitru Paksha' rules on this day.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday as many as 1,391 people tested positive for COVID-19 taking the state's tally to 34,407, while nine more people succumbed to the infection, PTI said quoting officials .

The Dehradun district has reported the highest number of 421 cases, followed by Udham Singh Nagar (318), Nainital (226), Haridwar (219), Uttarkashi (51), Pauri (38), Tehri (31), Pitgoragarh (30), Rudraprayag (27), Champawat (23) and Chamoli (7), a state health department bulletin said.