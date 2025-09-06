Pitru Paksha 2025- Dos And Don’ts During Pitru Paksha: Honoring The Ancestors With Reverence

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha Paksha, is a 16-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar dedicated to paying homage to one's ancestors through rituals and offerings. It is observed during the waning phase of the moon in the month of Bhadrapada (usually September–October).

According to Hindu beliefs, performing rituals during Pitru Paksha ensures peace for the departed souls and blessings for the living descendants. However, the period comes with certain religious guidelines and taboos that devotees are advised to follow.

Here are the key dos and don’ts during Pitru Paksha:

Dos During Pitru Paksha

1. Perform Shraddha Rituals

Shraddha is the main ritual of Pitru Paksha, involving offerings of food, water, and prayers.

It is ideally performed on the Tithi (lunar day) corresponding to the ancestor's death.

If exact dates are unknown, Sarva Pitru Amavasya (the last day) is considered auspicious.

2. Offer Food to Brahmins and the Needy

Feeding Brahmins, cows, dogs, and the poor is believed to satisfy the ancestors.

A traditional offering, Pind Daan, made of rice and sesame, is offered to symbolize the body of the departed.

3. Observe Cleanliness and Sattvic Lifestyle

Maintain personal and household cleanliness during this time.

Follow a vegetarian and simple diet, ideally sattvic (pure and non-stimulating).

4. Chant Mantras and Read Scriptures

Recite Garuda Purana, Bhagavad Gita, or Pitru Sukta.

Chanting mantras for peace of departed souls is considered meritorious.

5. Observe Tarpan Rituals

Tarpan is the offering of water mixed with sesame seeds and barley to ancestors, typically done near a water body or at home with proper procedure.

Don’ts During Pitru Paksha

1. Avoid Auspicious Events

Do not plan or perform marriages, engagements, housewarmings, or baby showers during this time.

Pitru Paksha is a solemn period and not suitable for celebrations.

2. Refrain from Eating Non-Vegetarian Food

Consumption of meat, fish, eggs, onion, and garlic is discouraged.

Alcohol and intoxicants are strictly avoided.

3. Don’t Cut Hair or Nails

Avoid haircuts, shaving, or nail cutting as a mark of mourning.

4. Avoid Buying or Wearing New Clothes

Purchasing or wearing new clothes is considered inauspicious.

Simplicity is preferred as a sign of respect for ancestors.

5. Don’t Disrespect Elders or Traditions

Refrain from arguments, lying, or disrespectful behavior, especially towards parents and elders.

Honor family traditions and maintain a humble attitude.

Pitru Paksha is not just a ritualistic observance—it is a deeply spiritual time that encourages gratitude, humility, and remembrance. By following the dos and avoiding the don’ts, families can ensure that their offerings reach their ancestors and that their blessings bring peace, prosperity, and protection.

This period also serves as a reminder of the eternal bond between generations, reminding us to honor the legacy left behind.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)