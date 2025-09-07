Pitru Paksha 2025 Guidelines: 7 Things You Should Never Do

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha Paksha, is a 16-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar dedicated to honoring one’s ancestors through rituals, prayers, and offerings. This spiritually significant time is observed with deep reverence, particularly in India, as families perform rites to ensure peace and liberation (moksha) for the souls of their departed loved ones.

As sacred as this period is, it comes with specific customs and prohibitions. To maintain the sanctity of the rituals and honor the ancestral spirits appropriately, here are 7 important things you should never do during Pitru Paksha:

1. Avoid Starting New Ventures or Auspicious Work

Pitru Paksha is a time of remembrance and mourning—not celebration. Hence, starting new businesses, buying property, getting married, or performing housewarmings is strictly discouraged. These activities are believed to bring inauspicious energy during this period.

2. Don’t Disrespect Food or Waste Offerings

Food plays a central role in Pitru Paksha rituals. The "pind daan" (offering of rice balls and sesame seeds) and the "Shraddha bhojan" (feast for Brahmins or the needy) are symbolic of nourishing the departed souls. Wasting food or showing disrespect toward these offerings is considered deeply offensive to ancestors.

3. Never Cut Hair or Shave Without Reason

Traditionally, it’s advised not to cut your hair, shave, or trim nails during Pitru Paksha, unless it’s required for specific rituals like Shraddha Karma. These acts are associated with personal grooming and vanity, which are not encouraged during a time of mourning.

4. Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food and Alcohol

Pitru Paksha is a period of spiritual discipline. Consumption of meat, fish, eggs, and alcohol is prohibited, as it is believed to pollute the body and mind, making one unfit to perform sacred rites or connect with the spiritual realm.

5. Do Not Lie, Cheat, or Hurt Others

This period is not only about external rituals but also inner purification. Acts of deception, anger, violence, or harm generate negative karma and can displease the ancestral spirits. Practicing truthfulness, charity, and compassion is encouraged to gain the blessings of the forefathers.

6. Never Perform Pitru Paksha Without Proper Rituals or Guidance

Performing Shraddha rituals without knowing the proper method can be ineffective or even disrespectful. It is highly recommended to consult a knowledgeable priest or follow scriptures to ensure the rites are done correctly, with the right mantras and procedures.

7. Don’t Forget to Offer Tarpan and Charity

Neglecting tarpan (offering of water mixed with sesame, barley, and kusa grass) or failing to offer food or donations to the poor and Brahmins is considered an incomplete observance. Charity is an essential aspect of Pitru Paksha and helps in accumulating punya (spiritual merit) for both the living and the departed.



(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

