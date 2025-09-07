Pitru Paksha 2025: Start And End Dates, Significance, Rituals To Follow During Shradha Period

Pitru Paksha, also known as the Shradh (or Shradha) period, begins today, September 7, 2025, and will last for 16 days, concluding on September 21, 2025, with the observance of Mahalaya Amavasya, also called Sarva Pitru Amavasya. This period, starting on the Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, is dedicated to honouring one’s ancestors and performing rituals to ensure their peace and blessings. It is believed that on this sacred day, all the Pitru will come to earth from Pitru Lok and stay on till Mahalaya Amavasya.

Start and End Dates of Pitru Paksha 2025

According to drik panchang,

Start: Sunday, 7 September 2025- beginning with Bhadrapada Purnima (Full Moon)

End: Sunday, 21 September 2025- concluding with Sarvapitri Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya)

Pitru Paksha is typically a 15–16 day period—this year, it's observed as 16 days.

Pitru Paksha: Timings For Purnima Shraddha 2025

According to drik panchang,

Purnima Tithi Begins: 01:41 AM on September 7, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 11:38 PM on September 7, 2025

Kutup Muhurat: 11:54 AM to 12:44 PM (Duration: 50 minutes)

Rohina Muhurat: 12:44 PM to 1:34 PM (Duration: 50 minutes)

Aparahna Kaal: 1:34 PM to 4:05 PM (Duration: 2 hours, 31 minutes)

Significance Of Pitru Paksha And Shradha Rituals

Pitru Paksha holds deep spiritual significance in Hinduism. It is believed that during this time, the souls of deceased ancestors descend to Earth to receive offerings from their living descendants. The Shradha rituals, performed with devotion, are meant to provide sustenance to these souls and seek their blessings. Families often conduct these rituals with special care, especially those experiencing Pitru Dosha in their horoscopes, to remove ancestral obstacles or curses. Performing Shraddha brings peace to departed souls and helps the family receive the ancestors' blessings for happiness, prosperity, and well-being.

According to some Hindu scriptures, souls endure suffering after death unless they receive proper offerings through Shradha rituals. Pitru Paksha is seen as a vital opportunity to ensure ancestors are nourished in the afterlife, allowing them to ascend to higher realms and find peace. Hindu mythology also suggests that the souls of ancestors reside in Pitru Lok, a realm governed by Yama, the god of death, until they ascend to heaven.

Pitru Paksha 2025: Rituals To Be Followed

The Shradha rituals during Pitru Paksha must be followed with purity and devotion. Here are the key steps involved:

1. Holy Bath: The eldest son or the person performing the rituals begins by taking a bath in holy water, symbolizing purity.

2. Clean Attire: Clean and appropriate clothing must be worn throughout the rituals.

3. Ancestor's Portrait: A portrait or photo of the ancestor is placed on a wooden platform, facing south.

4. Pind Daan Ritual: Offerings called pinds are made using ghee, honey, rice, and barley. These offerings are meant to nourish the souls of the ancestors.

5. Tarpan Ritual: Water mixed with flour, barley, kush grass, and black sesame is offered to the ancestors as part of the Tarpan ritual.

6. Charity: The food and offerings from the rituals are given to the poor and underprivileged, an important part of the Shraddha ceremony.

7. Food Offerings: Special meals are prepared and offered to priests and crows, symbolizing the presence of ancestors.

8. Penance: The 16 days are seen as a time of penance, where participants maintain calm and purity throughout the rituals.

During Pitru Paksha, auspicious activities such as marriages or major purchases are avoided, as they are believed to disturb the peace of the ancestors.

