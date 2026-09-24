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  • /Pitru Paksha 2026: Is it on September 26 or 27? Check date, tithi and significance here

Pitru Paksha 2026: Is it on September 26 or 27? Check date, tithi and significance here

Pitru Paksha 2026 will begin on September 26, a sacred period dedicated to performing Shraddha rituals for ancestors. The Shraddha date is decided based on the ancestor’s death tithi, with special days like Matru Navami and Sarva Pitru Amavasya for specific cases.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 04:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
Pitru Paksha 2026: Is it on September 26 or 27? Check date, tithi and significance here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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