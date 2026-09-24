/Pitru Paksha 2026: Is it on September 26 or 27? Check date, tithi and significance here

In Sanatan Dharma, ancestors are deeply respected and remembered through special rituals during Pitru Paksha. This sacred period is dedicated to offering prayers and performing Shraddha for departed family members.
In 2026, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 26. During this 15–16 day period, families perform Shraddha rituals on specific days based on their ancestors.
The Shraddha date is decided based on the tithi (lunar day) on which the ancestor passed away, not the English calendar date.
Say someone passed on the second tithi. Their Shraddha gets performed on the second tithi during Pitru Paksha, wherever that falls that year. In 2026, that's September 28.
So families need to work out the death tithi according to the Hindu lunar calendar first, then match it to the corresponding day within Pitru Paksha.
In Hindu tradition, the lunar calendar simply carries more weight for rituals like this. The regular calendar date doesn't factor in; tithi does.
This one falls on the ninth day of Pitru Paksha. It's set aside specifically for mothers, sisters, and daughters who passed while their husbands were still alive.
Not everyone knows the exact tithi their ancestor passed on. For those families, there's Amavasya the new moon day of Pitru Paksha, known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. It's a catch-all day, meant for honouring every ancestor at once.
Shraddha for someone who'd taken sanyas before death is usually performed on Ekadashi or Dwadashi tithi during this period.
Pitru Paksha is a time to remember and honour ancestors with devotion and gratitude. By following the correct tithi and traditions, devotees believe they can seek blessings and peace for their departed loved ones.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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