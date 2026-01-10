Planning A Visit To Suvali Beach Festival 2026? Check Dates, Timings, Distance From Surat And Festival Highlights

The Suvali Beach Festival is currently in full swing near Surat, adding colour, music and flavour to Gujarat’s coastline. With food stalls, cultural performances and a calm seaside setting, the festival offers a refreshing break from city life.

Here’s a simple guide to what the festival is about, when it’s happening, and how far Suvali Beach is from Surat:-

A Coastal Break Near the City

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While the sea at Suvali continues its calm rhythm, the beach itself is buzzing with activity. Just a short drive away from Surat’s daily rush, the festival has brought energy, lights and crowds to the shoreline. The Suvali Beach Festival is back, and right now, it’s in the middle of all the action.

This is not the kind of event that needs heavy planning. You can arrive casually, stroll around, grab some street food, enjoy a performance and sit by the water longer than you expected. It’s simple, relaxed and meant to be enjoyed at your own pace.

What the Suvali Beach Festival Is All About

The Suvali Beach Festival is organised by Gujarat Tourism, along with local authorities, to highlight Suvali Beach as a leisure and tourism spot. The idea is straightforward—bring together culture, food, music and light activities in a scenic coastal setting along the Arabian Sea.

Visitors will find local food stalls, handicraft displays, cultural shows and live music performances, especially in the evenings. Folk artists and popular Gujarati performers are part of the officially announced programme. The festival is designed to be family-friendly, easy-going and welcoming, rather than loud or exclusive.

Suvali Beach Festival 2026: Dates and Timings

The festival is being held from January 9 to January 11.

Today, January 10, marks the second day of the event.

Activities usually begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening, with live performances scheduled later in the day. According to official updates, the evening programmes are the main highlight and attract the largest crowds.

Distance of Suvali Beach from Surat

Suvali Beach is located around 25 kilometres from Surat city. The drive generally takes less than an hour, depending on traffic conditions. During the festival, city authorities have arranged traffic support and local transport measures to ensure smooth movement for visitors.

The Suvali Beach Festival is less about packed schedules and more about enjoying simple moments by the sea. With music in the air, local flavours on offer and the sound of waves in the background, it creates a relaxed space to unwind away from city life. Whether you visit for an evening or spend a little longer, the festival offers a calm coastal break that stays with you even after you leave the shore.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)