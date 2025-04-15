Pohela Boishakh 2025: 30 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And Images To Share With Your Family And Friends

Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, is a time of fresh starts, cultural celebration, and heartfelt connections. Marked on April 14 in Bangladesh and April 15 in parts of India, this day is all about embracing traditions, enjoying mouth-watering Bengali cuisine, donning vibrant attire, and exchanging good wishes with loved ones.

As we step into Bengali Year 1432, here are 30 heartwarming wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family, friends, and colleagues to make this Pohela Boishakh extra special.

Pohela Boishakh Wishes for Family and Friends

শুভ নববর্ষ! May this new year bring peace, prosperity, and endless joy to your life.

Wishing you and your loved ones a year full of new opportunities and happiness.

May the rhythms of the dhak and the aroma of panta-ilish fill your heart with joy this Boishakh!

Pohela Boishakh er onek shubhechha! Stay blessed and keep smiling.

May this new year erase all sorrows and fill your life with love and laughter.

Let’s welcome Bengali 1432 with open arms and pure hearts. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

A fresh start, a new journey—wishing you success and happiness all year long.

May your life be as colorful as alpona and as sweet as mishti doi.

Happy Bengali New Year! Cheers to health, wealth, and beautiful beginnings.

Let's embrace the beauty of tradition and look forward to a brighter tomorrow.

Heartfelt Messages for Loved Ones

This Pohela Boishakh, I pray for your health, happiness, and a home full of laughter.

May your days ahead be as bright as the sun on a Boishakhi morning.

Happy New Year to the one who makes my life complete. Boishakh wouldn’t be the same without you.

Distance doesn’t matter—sending you Boishakhi love and blessings across the miles.

Let’s forget old worries and make space for new dreams. শুভ নববর্ষ!

Here's to another year of togetherness, growth, and unforgettable memories.

May our bonds strengthen and love multiply in this new Bengali year.

No matter where life takes us, Pohela Boishakh brings us back together.

On this joyous day, I wish you all the things that make your heart sing.

From my home to yours—wishing you a truly blessed and blissful Boishakh!

Inspirational Quotes to Share on Pohela Boishakh

“Let us start the year with hope in our hearts and dreams in our eyes.”

“New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings. Embrace the change.”

“On this Pohela Boishakh, let your heart be light, your mind be clear, and your soul be free.”

“Celebrate tradition, cherish your roots, and bloom where you are.”

“Life is a festival—Boishakh is the first song of a new season.”

“This new year, write your own story with courage and compassion.”

“With every sunrise comes a new chance. Happy Bengali New Year!”

“In every end, there’s a new beginning. Welcome 1432 with joy.”

“Celebrate each moment, for this new year is a gift wrapped in hope.”

“Let kindness, culture, and community guide you this Boishakh and always.”

Shubho Noboborsho! Let Bengali 1432 be your year of joy, growth, and meaningful connections.