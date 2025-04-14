Pohela Boishakh 2025: Date, History, Significance And How Bengali New Year Is Celebrated

Pohela Boishakh, also known as Bengali New Year or Noboborsho, is a vibrant and culturally significant festival celebrated by Bengalis worldwide. In 2025, Pohela Boishakh falls on Tuesday, April 15, in India, and Monday, April 14, in Bangladesh. This day marks the beginning of the Bengali calendar year and is celebrated with enthusiasm and traditional customs.​

Date of Pohela Boishakh 2025

India (West Bengal, Tripura, Assam): Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Bangladesh: Monday, April 14, 2025​

The difference in dates arises due to variations in the regional observance of the Bengali calendar. In India, the festival is celebrated on April 15, while in Bangladesh, it is observed on April 14. ​

History and Significance

The origins of Pohela Boishakh date back to the Mughal era. Emperor Akbar introduced the Bengali solar calendar in the 16th century to standardize tax collection, aligning it with the agricultural cycle. This calendar begins with the month of Boishakh, making Pohela Boishakh the first day of the new year.

Over time, Pohela Boishakh evolved from a fiscal reform into a cultural and social celebration. It symbolizes renewal, prosperity, and the rich cultural heritage of the Bengali people. ​

How Pohela Boishakh is Celebrated

1. Traditional Rituals

Morning Prayers: Devotees visit temples to offer prayers for prosperity and well-being.​

Halkhata Ceremony: Traders open new account books and invite customers with sweets, symbolizing a fresh start.

2. Cultural Festivities

Mangal Shobhajatra: In Dhaka, a grand procession featuring colorful masks and floats takes place, showcasing the vibrant culture of Bangladesh. ​

Prabhat Pheri: In West Bengal, early morning processions with music and dance celebrate the arrival of the new year.

3. Traditional Cuisine

Bengali Delicacies: Families prepare and share traditional dishes like panta bhat (fermented rice), hilsa fish, and sweets such as roshogolla and chomchom.​

4. Festive Attire

New Clothes: People wear new clothes, often in bright colors, to symbolize a fresh beginning.

Regional Celebrations

Bangladesh: The day begins with cultural performances at Ramna Park in Dhaka, where artists sing traditional songs to welcome the new year. ​

India: In West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam, the festival is marked by fairs, traditional dances, and community gatherings.

