Pohela Boishakh 2026: Bengali New Year date, timings, rituals, significance, and more

Pohela Boishakh 2026 Date: Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Bengali communities worldwide. It marks the Bengali New Year. This year, Pohela Boishakh will be celebrated on April 15, 2026. According to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti Moment on Pohela Boishakh is 09:39 AM, April 14.

Mesha Sankranti is celebrated as Naba Barsha (নববর্ষ), Noboborsho or Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal. Pohela Boishakh is the first day of the Bengali Calendar. Hence Pohela Boishakh is also known as Bengali New Year. Bengali New Year is celebrated in West Bengal and among Bengali communities in Assam and Tripura and in Bangladesh.

In Assam, Pohela Boishakh is celebrated as Bihu and also known as Assamese New Year.

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Pohela Boishakh 2026: Muhurat

Bengali Era 1433 Begins

Pohela Boishakh on Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Sankranti Moment on Pohela Boishakh - 09:39 AM, Apr 14

King Shoshangko of ancient Bengal is credited with starting the Bengali era. The starting point of the Bengali era is estimated to be in 594 in the Gregorian calendar. Hence Bengali year is 594 less than the Gregorian calendar if it is before Pohela Boishakh or 593 less if it is after Pohela Boishakh.

Observed on the first day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, the festival symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and cultural pride. People dress in traditional attire, participate in vibrant processions, enjoy folk music and dance, and savour festive delicacies.

It is also a time for businesses to open new account books, known as “Haal Khata,” and for families to come together, exchange greetings, and embrace the spirit of renewal and togetherness.

Pohela Boishakh Rituals

Rituals play a central role in the celebrations, people begin the day with cleaning their homes, wearing new clothes, creating decorative alpona designs, and offering prayers to deities like Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for prosperity and success.

Pohela Boishakh History

The history of Pohela Boishakh is rich, layered, and shaped by both ancient traditions and historical reforms. One of the most widely accepted accounts traces its origins to the Mughal era during the reign of Emperor Akbar, who introduced a revised calendar to align tax collection with the agricultural harvest season.

Since the Islamic lunar calendar did not match the crop cycle, Akbar’s administration combined it with the Hindu solar calendar, creating a new system, often referred to as the Fasholi Shan or harvest calendar, marking the beginning of the Bengali New Year.

However, other historical theories suggest that the roots of the Bengali calendar may go even further back. Some historians attribute its origin to King Shashanka in the 7th century, while others connect it to the Vikramaditya era, indicating that elements of the calendar existed long before the Mughal period.

Despite its complex historical evolution, Pohela Boishakh remains a powerful symbol of renewal and unity. What began as an agrarian and administrative necessity has transformed into a vibrant cultural celebration that blends history, tradition, and community spirit, marking a fresh start for Bengalis across the world.

Pohela Boishakh Significance

The significance of Pohela Boishakh lies in its celebration of renewal, cultural identity, and community spirit. Marking the first day of the Bengali calendar, it symbolizes a fresh start filled with hope, prosperity, and positivity. The festival encourages people to leave behind past hardships and embrace new opportunities with optimism.

It also holds deep cultural importance, as traditional music, art, food, and attire come together to reflect the rich heritage of Bengal. Rituals like Haal Khata highlight new beginnings in business, while gatherings and festivities strengthen social bonds, making Pohela Boishakh not just a New Year celebration but a vibrant expression of unity and tradition.

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