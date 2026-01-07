Pongal 2026: When Is Pongal? Check Dates, History, Muhurat, Significance And Rituals Here
Pongal 2026 is a four-day harvest festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu from January 13 to 16, honouring the Sun God, nature, cattle, and farmers. The festival symbolises gratitude, prosperity, and new beginnings through traditional rituals and festive foods.
Pongal is one of the most important and joyful festivals of Tamil Nadu, celebrated with devotion, gratitude, and vibrant traditions. Marking the harvest season, Pongal is a four-day festival that honours nature, farmers, cattle, and the Sun God for abundance and prosperity. In 2026, Pongal will be observed from January 13 to January 17. The festival is deeply rooted in Tamil culture and reflects the spirit of thanksgiving and renewal.
According to drik panchang, The word “Pongal” literally means “to boil over”, symbolising overflowing prosperity and happiness. Just like Makar Sankranti in other parts of India, Pongal is dedicated to Surya, the Hindu Sun God.
Pongal 2026 Dates
According to drik panchnag,
Bhogi Pongal – January 13, 2026
Thai Pongal – January 14, 2026
Mattu Pongal – January 15, 2026
Kanum Pongal – January 16, 2026
The Four Days of Pongal 2026 and Their Rituals
According to drik panchang,
Bhogi Pongal – January 13
Bhogi, also known as Bhogi Pandigai, marks the first day of Pongal celebrations. It is a day of cleansing and letting go of the old to welcome the new.
Rituals:
Discarding old and unused wooden items
Lighting a bonfire called Bhogi Mantalu
Cleaning homes as a symbol of fresh beginnings
Drawing colourful rangolis (Kolams) outside homes
Bursting crackers in the early morning
This day symbolises spiritual purification and renewal.
Thai Pongal – January 14
Thai Pongal is the most important day of the festival. It coincides with Makar Sankranti and marks the beginning of the Tamil month Thai.
On this day, the traditional Pongal dish is prepared using rice, milk, and jaggery in a clay pot and allowed to boil over while people chant “Pongalo Pongal”.
Rituals:
Wearing new clothes
Preparing sweet Pongal topped with ghee, cashew nuts, raisins, and brown sugar
Offering the dish first to Lord Surya and Lord Ganesha
Drawing elaborate Kolams in front of houses
This ritual expresses gratitude to the Sun God for a good harvest.
Mattu Pongal – January 15
Mattu Pongal is dedicated to cows and bulls, which play a crucial role in agriculture and rural life.
Rituals:
Bathing and decorating cattle
Painting and polishing their horns
Adorning them with garlands
Community processions to honour cattle
Celebrating traditional events like Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu
This day highlights respect for animals that support farming and livelihood.
Kanum Pongal – January 16
Kanum Pongal is a relaxed and joyful day focused on family and community bonding.
Rituals:
Visiting relatives and elders
Seeking blessings
Participating in traditional games like Uri Adithal and Vazhukku Maram
Enjoying community feasts and outings
It is a day of togetherness and celebration.
Pongal 2026: Origin
According to drik panchang, Pongal dates back to the Sangam Age of Tamil Nadu, making it one of the oldest harvest festivals in India. It celebrates the bounty of nature, seasonal cycles, and the hope of spiritual renewal. The festival teaches gratitude towards nature, farmers, and divine forces.
Pongal 2026 Muhurat
According to drik panchang, Pongal Sankranti Shubh Muhurat: 03:13 PM
This is considered an auspicious time to perform Pongal rituals and offerings.
Pongal 2026: Traditional Food
Special dishes prepared during Pongal include:
Sweet Pongal
Ven Pongal
Payyam (Kheer)
Idiyappam
Appam
These foods reflect simplicity, tradition, and abundance.
Pongal 2026 History
According to drik panchang, Pongal’s history, as referenced by sources like Drik Panchang, traces back to ancient Tamil traditions from the Sangam period (200–300 AD). The festival celebrates the end of winter and the arrival of a new harvest season.
The overflowing pot of rice and milk represents prosperity, while the festival aligns with the Sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makar Rashi)—a significant astronomical event marking longer days and agricultural growth.
Key Historical Highlights:
According to drik panchnag,
Ancient Origins: Sangam Age Dravidian harvest festival
Meaning: “Pongal” means “to boil over,” symbolising abundance
Purpose: Thanksgiving to the Sun God and nature
Astronomical Significance: Coincides with Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan
Drik Panchang’s Role: Provides accurate dates, Punya Kaal, and auspicious timings
Pongal is celebrated alongside other harvest festivals like Lohri, Uttarayan, and Makar Sankranti across India.
Pongal 2026 Significance
According to drik panchang, Pongal signifies gratitude, prosperity, renewal, and harmony with nature. It honours the Sun God, farmers, cattle, and natural elements that sustain life. The festival reminds people to value hard work, respect nature, and celebrate abundance with humility and joy.
Pongal 2026 is not just a harvest festival it is a heartfelt celebration of life, gratitude, and togetherness. Rooted in ancient traditions yet celebrated with modern joy, Pongal brings families and communities together to thank nature and the divine for abundance and prosperity. As the Pongal pot overflows, it carries wishes of happiness, success, and new beginnings for the year ahead.
