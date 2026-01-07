Pongal 2026: When Is Pongal? Check Dates, History, Muhurat, Significance And Rituals Here

Pongal is one of the most important and joyful festivals of Tamil Nadu, celebrated with devotion, gratitude, and vibrant traditions. Marking the harvest season, Pongal is a four-day festival that honours nature, farmers, cattle, and the Sun God for abundance and prosperity. In 2026, Pongal will be observed from January 13 to January 17. The festival is deeply rooted in Tamil culture and reflects the spirit of thanksgiving and renewal.

According to drik panchang, The word “Pongal” literally means “to boil over”, symbolising overflowing prosperity and happiness. Just like Makar Sankranti in other parts of India, Pongal is dedicated to Surya, the Hindu Sun God.

Pongal 2026 Dates

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to drik panchnag,

Bhogi Pongal – January 13, 2026

Thai Pongal – January 14, 2026

Mattu Pongal – January 15, 2026

Kanum Pongal – January 16, 2026

The Four Days of Pongal 2026 and Their Rituals

According to drik panchang,

Bhogi Pongal – January 13

Bhogi, also known as Bhogi Pandigai, marks the first day of Pongal celebrations. It is a day of cleansing and letting go of the old to welcome the new.

Rituals:

Discarding old and unused wooden items

Lighting a bonfire called Bhogi Mantalu

Cleaning homes as a symbol of fresh beginnings

Drawing colourful rangolis (Kolams) outside homes

Bursting crackers in the early morning

This day symbolises spiritual purification and renewal.

Thai Pongal – January 14

Thai Pongal is the most important day of the festival. It coincides with Makar Sankranti and marks the beginning of the Tamil month Thai.

On this day, the traditional Pongal dish is prepared using rice, milk, and jaggery in a clay pot and allowed to boil over while people chant “Pongalo Pongal”.

Rituals:

Wearing new clothes

Preparing sweet Pongal topped with ghee, cashew nuts, raisins, and brown sugar

Offering the dish first to Lord Surya and Lord Ganesha

Drawing elaborate Kolams in front of houses

This ritual expresses gratitude to the Sun God for a good harvest.

Mattu Pongal – January 15

Mattu Pongal is dedicated to cows and bulls, which play a crucial role in agriculture and rural life.

Rituals:

Bathing and decorating cattle

Painting and polishing their horns

Adorning them with garlands

Community processions to honour cattle

Celebrating traditional events like Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

This day highlights respect for animals that support farming and livelihood.

Kanum Pongal – January 16

Kanum Pongal is a relaxed and joyful day focused on family and community bonding.

Rituals:

Visiting relatives and elders

Seeking blessings

Participating in traditional games like Uri Adithal and Vazhukku Maram

Enjoying community feasts and outings

It is a day of togetherness and celebration.

Pongal 2026: Origin

According to drik panchang, Pongal dates back to the Sangam Age of Tamil Nadu, making it one of the oldest harvest festivals in India. It celebrates the bounty of nature, seasonal cycles, and the hope of spiritual renewal. The festival teaches gratitude towards nature, farmers, and divine forces.

Pongal 2026 Muhurat

According to drik panchang, Pongal Sankranti Shubh Muhurat: 03:13 PM

This is considered an auspicious time to perform Pongal rituals and offerings.

Pongal 2026: Traditional Food

Special dishes prepared during Pongal include:

Sweet Pongal

Ven Pongal

Payyam (Kheer)

Idiyappam

Appam

These foods reflect simplicity, tradition, and abundance.

Pongal 2026 History

According to drik panchang, Pongal’s history, as referenced by sources like Drik Panchang, traces back to ancient Tamil traditions from the Sangam period (200–300 AD). The festival celebrates the end of winter and the arrival of a new harvest season.

The overflowing pot of rice and milk represents prosperity, while the festival aligns with the Sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makar Rashi)—a significant astronomical event marking longer days and agricultural growth.

Key Historical Highlights:

According to drik panchnag,

Ancient Origins: Sangam Age Dravidian harvest festival

Meaning: “Pongal” means “to boil over,” symbolising abundance

Purpose: Thanksgiving to the Sun God and nature

Astronomical Significance: Coincides with Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan

Drik Panchang’s Role: Provides accurate dates, Punya Kaal, and auspicious timings

Pongal is celebrated alongside other harvest festivals like Lohri, Uttarayan, and Makar Sankranti across India.

Pongal 2026 Significance

According to drik panchang, Pongal signifies gratitude, prosperity, renewal, and harmony with nature. It honours the Sun God, farmers, cattle, and natural elements that sustain life. The festival reminds people to value hard work, respect nature, and celebrate abundance with humility and joy.

Pongal 2026 is not just a harvest festival it is a heartfelt celebration of life, gratitude, and togetherness. Rooted in ancient traditions yet celebrated with modern joy, Pongal brings families and communities together to thank nature and the divine for abundance and prosperity. As the Pongal pot overflows, it carries wishes of happiness, success, and new beginnings for the year ahead.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)