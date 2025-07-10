Pre-Wedding Detox To Couple’s Yoga: How Wellness-First Weddings Are Becoming A Hit

The big fat Indian wedding is alive and kicking, but young couples are increasingly becoming conscious about the type of wedding they have. Beyond the grandeur and glamour, a wedding focused on holistic well-being is key for many young couples. There comes wellness weddings into the picture. Dr Rajesh Srinivas, General Manager at Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary, Pune, "In recent years, we have witnessed a profound shift in how modern couples approach their wedding celebrations. Beyond the traditional grandeur of venues, attire, and décor, today’s brides and grooms are embracing a more meaningful and holistic path, one that prioritises physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The concept of wellness-first weddings is no longer a niche trend; it is a growing movement that aligns with the desire for mindful living and intentional beginnings."

In the whirlwind of wedding planning — from late-night outfit trials to never-ending guest lists and countless social commitments — self-care is something that is often neglected. That’s where a thoughtfully curated pre-wedding detox can make all the difference, say experts. "This is not about crash diets or superficial quick fixes. It's about restoring balance in body and mind, so couples feel vibrant and grounded, not just on the wedding day, but as they step into a new chapter together," says Dr Rajesh Srinivas.

Dr Srinivas adds that wellness-first weddings are not just a rising trend — they're a reflection of deeper values. "Today’s couples seek balance, inner peace, and emotional connection, and they want these priorities reflected in every aspect of their celebration," he says. By embracing wellness-first weddings, couples lay the most meaningful foundation of all: a union rooted in presence, vitality, and love.

How Wellness Plays A Key Role In Today’s Wedding Planning

Wellness is becoming central to modern matchmaking and wedding preparation. "Today’s couples are mindful of genetic predispositions, emotional compatibility, and long-term health. With concerns around obesity, mood regulation, and lifespan, overall wellness is no longer optional — it’s integral. Families are prioritising health, lifestyle compatibility, and mental well-being before tying the knot," says Dr Srinivas.

Key Aspects Of Wellness-Led Weddings

Wellness weddings emphasise inner and outer well-being. "From personalised detox programmes and yoga retreats to meditation, nutritional counselling, and psychological guidance, couples and their families are engaging in comprehensive pre-wedding wellness journeys. These practices not only prepare the body and mind for the big day but also set the tone for a balanced life together," says Dr Srinivas.

Wellness Weddings: What's On Your Plate

Wellness cuisine has undergone a revolution. Dr Srinivas points out, "Today’s wellness menus are gourmet, flavorful, and crafted with precision. Many luxury sanctuaries and wellness resorts now serve multi-course meals that are nutrient-rich, plant-based, and low in calories, all curated by nutritionists and nutrigenomics experts. Guests are often surprised at how satisfying and indulgent these meals can be, without compromising health. It's only a matter of time before wellness dining earns global culinary accolades like Michelin stars.."

Wellness Weddings - The Path Ahead

As wellness becomes a lifestyle priority, wellness-first weddings are evolving from luxury to necessity. Dr Srinivas says, "They align with modern values of sustainability, emotional wellness, physical health, and mindful living. These celebrations offer a holistic approach — minimal environmental impact, deep personal growth, and strong relationship foundations. This isn’t just a passing trend — it’s the future of meaningful, conscious celebrations."