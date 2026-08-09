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  • /Preity Zinta recalls hilarious Armaan moment with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I was shaking because it was so difficult to act dead’

Preity Zinta recalls hilarious Armaan moment with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I was shaking because it was so difficult to act dead’

Preity Zinta revisited a memorable moment from her 2003 film Armaan while appearing on the premiere episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Published: Aug 09, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
Preity Zinta recalls hilarious Armaan moment with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I was shaking because it was so difficult to act dead’
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Preity Zinta recalls hilarious Armaan moment with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I was shaking because it was so difficult to act dead’
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