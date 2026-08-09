/Preity Zinta recalls hilarious Armaan moment with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I was shaking because it was so difficult to act dead’

(I was dying to work with Amit ji. I tried so hard, and then I signed the film Armaan. I told Honey Irani, the director, 'I will do this film only if I have at least one scene with Amit ji.' So she said, 'Okay, if you're dying to work with him, you better die in the scene!' So my character is in a coma, and Amitabh ji comes into the room while I'm lying there in a coma. I was shaking so much because it’s so difficult to act dead! I felt so silly because Amitabh Bachchan was right there in the room, and I couldn't stop trembling. The team kept telling me, 'Preity, you are ruining the scene! Preity, you are moving... Preity!)