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PREMANAND JI MAHARAJ

Premanand Ji Maharaj’s 5 life-changing secrets that can help you stay calm, happy, and peaceful

Premanand Ji Maharaj shares 5 simple yet powerful life lessons that can help you stay happy and mentally peaceful. These teachings focus on acceptance, faith, positive thinking, simplicity, and letting go of ego.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • We chase happiness in the wrong places.
  • Success, people, circumstances, we're convinced that's where it lives.
  • Happiness is about understanding life more clearly, accepting it, trusting it, simplifying it, and watching your thoughts.
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Premanand Ji Maharaj’s 5 life-changing secrets that can help you stay calm, happy, and peacefulImage Credit: Instagram

We chase happiness in the wrong places. Success, people, circumstances, we're convinced that's where it lives. But most spiritual teachings, including those of Premanand Ji Maharaj, point somewhere quieter: inward. What you understand and practice privately often matters far more than what you broadcast.

Also Read: Premanand Ji Maharaj "Ekantik Vartalap": How To Book Slot, Darshan Token, And Step By Step Process Details

Here are five truths worth sitting with:-

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1. Life is not perfect

Stop expecting it to be. That expectation that things should go smoothly, that plans should hold is the source of so much unnecessary stress. Life has always had highs and lows. It always will. Accepting that isn't giving up. It's just being honest with yourself, and that honesty is what keeps you steady when things go sideways.

2. Faith and Surrender Aren't Weakness

A lot of people misread this one. They think trusting God or letting go is the same as quitting. It's not. When you stop white-knuckling every situation and trying to control outcomes that aren't yours to control, something shifts. Your mind gets lighter. Faith doesn't empty you — it actually settles you.

3. Simplicity Brings More Peace Than Complexity

We make life harder than it needs to be. Overthinking, constant comparison, wanting things that don't really matter it all piles up. A simpler lifestyle, clearer priorities, quieter thoughts. That's it. You don't need to figure everything out. You just need to stop adding noise.

4. Your Thoughts Shape Your Life

You can't always control what happens. But your thoughts? Those are yours. How you interpret a situation, what you focus on, how you talk to yourself all of it affects how your life actually feels to live. Train your mind toward the good. It sounds basic because it is. And it works.

5. Ego Quietly Destroys Peace

This one's sneaky. Everything can be going fine, relationships stable, life manageable, and ego still finds a way in. It creates friction where there doesn't need to be any. In how you treat people, in how you see yourself. Letting go of it doesn't make you a pushover. It makes you someone who's actually at peace.

Also Read: How To Change Your Life For Good In One Year? Premanand Ji Maharaj Shares Key Tips

Happiness isn't about having a perfect life. It never was. It's about understanding life more clearly, accepting it, trusting it, simplifying it, and watching your thoughts. When you quietly live these truths rather than just reading them, something changes. You're not just getting through life anymore. You're actually enjoying it.

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