Puja Ghar Vastu Tips: Avoid THESE 8 Common Mistakes In Your Home Temple For Financial Stability

Vastu Shastra, which is an important part of Hinduism, is considered very important for the flow of positive energy and prosperity in our lives. According to this scripture, if the rules of Vastu are followed in the house, not only the atmosphere of the house remains calm and pleasant, but it also brings Ayurvedic prosperity and happiness in the house. Under Vastu Shastra, there are specific directions and rules related to every room, such as kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and especially the temple of the house.

There is a need to pay special attention to the home temple, because it is a place where there is an atmosphere of reverence and devotion. When we follow some rules in the home temple according to Vastu, it brings positive changes in our life. But many times unknowingly we keep some such things in the home temple which are considered inauspicious according to Vastu. Keeping these things in the temple spreads negative energy in the house and creates financial problems. Let us know which things should be avoided keeping in the home temple as shared by Astrologer Narinder Juneja.

Big size Shivling

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping Shivling in the home temple is considered very auspicious, but it is important to keep in mind that the size of the Shivling should be small. Keeping a large-sized Shivling in the home temple is considered inauspicious. Due to this, the flow of negative energy in the house can increase and financial problems can arise. The form and size of the Shivling can hinder the flow of positive energy in the house. If you have a large Shivling in your temple, then it should be replaced as soon as possible.

Do not keep more than one conch in the house

The place of conch is very important in Hinduism. It is considered a symbol of auspiciousness, prosperity and positivity, but according to Vastu Shastra, one should not keep more than one conch in the home temple. Keeping more than one conch is considered inauspicious and it can lead to tension and financial problems in the house. Apart from this, broken conch should also not be kept in the home temple. If you have a broken or fragmented conch, then it should be immersed in Ganga water so that negative energy can be destroyed and peace can be maintained in the house.

Do not keep these pictures

According to Vastu Shastra, one should not keep pictures of the fierce form of God in the home temple. The fierce form is the form of God which is associated with anger, destruction and war. Keeping such pictures in the house can not only make the atmosphere of the house negative, but it can also have a bad effect on the mental and physical health of the family members. Therefore, only pictures of the peaceful and blessing form of God should be kept in the temple.

Do not keep damaged idols

According to Vastu Shastra, broken or damaged idols and pictures should never be kept in the home temple. Not only is it considered inauspicious according to Vastu, but it also spreads negative energy in the house. When idols or pictures are damaged, they also affect the atmosphere of the house and the members of the house may lack mental peace and balance. Therefore, if there is any damage to an idol or picture, it should be replaced immediately or immersed in holy water.

Make sure the direction of the idols is correct

The direction of the idols kept in the temple is also very important. According to Vastu Shastra, idols should always be kept in the north, west or east direction. Idols should never be kept in the south direction because this direction is considered a source of negative energy. If the idols of God are kept in the right direction, they bring happiness, prosperity and peace in the house.

Do not use salt and other kitchen ingredients in the temple

According to Vastu Shastra, salt, chilli, and other kitchen items should not be kept in the home temple. All these things work to increase negativity in the house. Always keep holy and auspicious items in the home temple, such as rice, fruits, flowers etc. These items transmit positive energy and make the home environment peaceful.

Take care of cleanliness and order

It is extremely important to maintain cleanliness and order in the home temple. It not only helps in making the home environment clean and beautiful, but it also removes negative energy. A messy and dirty temple not only violates the Vastu principles, but it can also cause tension and unrest in the house. When there is cleanliness and order in the temple, it not only ensures the flow of positive energy, but it also enhances the experience of mental peace and devotion of all the members of the house. Therefore, it is necessary to regularly clean the temple and arrange the objects in the right position, so that maximum benefit of positive energy can be obtained and peace prevails in the house.

Take care of lamps and incense sticks

Lighting lamps and incense sticks in the temple is considered a very auspicious act, as it increases the flow of positive energy in the house. The light of the lamp not only dispels darkness, but it also brings peace and prosperity in the home environment. At the same time, incense sticks are a sacred way to express reverence towards God. However, it is very important to ensure that while lighting lamps and incense sticks, their smoke does not harm other things. Especially take care that if the oil of the lamp is finished, then replace it immediately. Do not keep old lamps or burnt incense sticks in the temple, as it can have a negative effect and cause unrest in the house. Therefore, always keep the lamps and incense sticks in proper condition and clean so that their positive effect remains on the atmosphere of the house.

(Views expressed by astrologer in the article is their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)