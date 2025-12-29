Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Date: Is Vrat On December 30 Or 31? Check Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, Do’s And Don’ts

Putrada Ekadashi is an important fasting day in Sanatan Dharma. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Religious belief says that observing the Paush Putrada Ekadashi vrat with proper rituals can help remove negativity and difficulties from life.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025, Is It on December 30 or 31?

As per the Vedic Panchang, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 7:50 am on December 30 and ends at 5:00 am on December 31. Since the tithi prevails at sunrise on December 30, devotees will observe the vrat on this day. The fast will be concluded with paran on December 31.

On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking happiness, prosperity, and blessings for children. It is believed that observing Putrada Ekadashi with devotion helps remove obstacles from life and fulfils heartfelt wishes.

Importance of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

Ekadashi holds deep spiritual significance in Sanatan Dharma, but Putrada Ekadashi is especially important for those praying for the well-being of their children and family harmony. The word Putrada literally means “giver of children.” Devotees believe that sincere prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day bring peace, success, and stability to family life.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Date and Timing

Here are the dates and timing as per Drik Panchang:

Ekadashi Vrat Date: December 30, 2025

Paran (Fast Breaking): December 31, 2025

Paran Time:

December 31: 1:29 pm to 3:33 pm

Sunrise, Sunset and Muhurat Details

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 5:34 pm

Moonrise: 1:33 pm

Moonset: 3:43 am (December 31)

Shubh Muhurat on Putrada Ekadashi

Brahma Muhurat: 5:24 am to 6:19 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:03 pm to 12:44 pm

Vijay Muhurat: 2:07 pm to 2:49 pm

Godhuli Muhurat: 5:31 pm to 5:59 pm

What to Donate on Ekadashi

Charity on Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious. Donating yellow fruits, grains, clothes, or money is believed to attract financial stability and remove shortages from life. Acts of kindness performed on this day are said to multiply spiritual merit.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Powerful Mantras to Chant

Chanting Vishnu mantras on this day is believed to bring positive results and fulfil desires.

For child blessings:

ॐ देवकी सुत गोविंद वासुदेव जगत्पते।

देहि मे तनयं कृष्ण त्वामहं शरणं गतः॥

For happiness and prosperity:

ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय॥

For good fortune:

मंगलम भगवान विष्णुः, मंगलम गरुणध्वजः।

मंगलम पुण्डरीकाक्षः, मंगलाय तनो हरिः॥

Do’s and Don’ts to Follow on Putrada Ekadashi

1. Wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and wear yellow or light-coloured clothes.

2. Offer Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu, but do not pluck Tulsi on Ekadashi.

3. Light a ghee lamp in the evening and recite Vishnu Chalisa or Vishnu Sahasranama.

4. Consume only satvik food if observing a partial fast, or stay on fruits and water for better spiritual benefits.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 offers devotees a sacred opportunity to pause, fast, and pray with faith. Through simple rituals and sincere devotion, believers seek divine blessings for children, inner peace, and lasting prosperity.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability. The details shared in this article are drawn from multiple sources, including astrologers, Panchang references, traditional beliefs, religious scriptures, and folklore. Readers are encouraged to view this information as general guidance rather than established fact and to apply their own judgement while interpreting it.)