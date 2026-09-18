/Radha Ashtami 2026: Is it on September 19 or 20? Check date, time, puja vidhi and celebrations

Radha Ashtami celebrates Radha Rani's birth anniversary, the beloved of Lord Krishna. Devotees mark the day with deep devotion year after year, but the exact date often confuses people. Here’s a simple guide to help you understand when Radha Ashtami will be celebrated in 2026, along with puja timings, vrat rules and rituals.
According to Drik Panchang, Radha Ashtami falls on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The Ashtami Tithi actually begins around 1:00 PM on September 18 and continues until about 3:26 PM on September 19.
Since the main puja happens during Madhyahna, though, the festival gets celebrated on September 19. That Madhyahna puja muhurat falls roughly between 11:00 AM and 1:27 PM.
These timings are based on a standard Indian panchang and may vary slightly depending on your location.
The day marks Radha Rani's appearance; she holds an enormously important place in Radha-Krishna worship. Devotees mark the occasion with prayers, bhajans, and temple visits.
Barsana is closely tied to this festival and is believed to be Radha Rani's birthplace. Grand celebrations also unfold in Vrindavan, Mathura, and the wider Braj region nearby.
Fasting's common on this day, though how it's done varies from person to person, family to family.
A simple vrat routine looks something like this:
Bathe early, wear clean clothes
Clean the puja area, set up Radha Krishna idols or pictures
Take a sankalp, a resolution, for the fast
Skip regular meals, follow vrat food rules instead
Offer fruits, flowers, sweets
Chant Radha-Krishna names, read devotional texts
Perform puja and aarti during Madhyahna
Break the fast according to family tradition
Some keep a strict fast. Others stick to fruits, milk, or light vrat food. And for anyone with health concerns, there's flexibility; a suitable fasting method can be worked out instead.
Start by cleaning the worship space, then set up idols or pictures of Radha Krishna.
Light a diya. If you can, offer water or Panchamrit for abhishek. Then come the flowers, the sandalwood, incense, and a lamp. Fruits and sweets work well as bhog.
From there, chant mantras, perform aarti, pray with genuine devotion. Plenty of temples also put together special programs for the day: bhajans, kirtans, abhishek, the works.
Fruits, sweets, flowers, Panchamrit, incense sticks, and diya these are the common offerings. Some devotees add clothes and shringar items too. What exactly gets offered really depends on family tradition, or on how a particular temple does things.
The Braj region carries most of the celebration, Barsana especially. Temples in Vrindavan, Mathura, and the surrounding areas organise special events, decorations, devotional singing, and the full atmosphere of the festival.
That said, celebrating at home doesn't need to be elaborate. Prayers, bhog, aarti, and simple rituals work just fine.
Radha Ashtami falls on September 19, 2026, even though the Ashtami Tithi technically starts on September 18. The main puja happens on September 19, during Madhyahna.
Timings shift from place to place, so it's worth checking your local panchang before diving into the rituals.
Radha Ashtami is, at its core, about devotion, love, and spiritual connection with Radha Krishna. Whether it's celebrated at a temple or quietly at home, sincere prayer and faith are what really count. Observe the vrat, keep the puja simple, and devotees seek exactly what the day's about: peace, happiness, prosperity.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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