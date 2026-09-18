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  • /Radha Ashtami 2026: Is it on September 19 or 20? Check date, time, puja vidhi and celebrations

Radha Ashtami 2026: Is it on September 19 or 20? Check date, time, puja vidhi and celebrations

Radha Ashtami 2026 will be observed on September 19, with the Ashtami Tithi starting on September 18 and ending on September 19.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Radha Ashtami 2026: Is it on September 19 or 20? Check date, time, puja vidhi and celebrations
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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