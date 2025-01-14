Rahu-Ketu Transit in May 2025: THESE Zodiac Signs Must Be Cautious - Check Positive And Negative Impacts

In May 2025, a major astrological event is expected that might bring significant changes in your life. A transit of Rahu (North Node) and Ketu (South Node) will happen in May 2025. Mahi Kashyap, CEO & Founder of Vedic Meet - A Problem-Solving App, shares, "The transit of Rahu and Ketu will impact many zodiac signs. Rahu will shift into Pisces and Ketu will move into Virgo. It leads to positive and negative impacts on zodiac signs. The knowledge of these influences may help you deal with the situation effectively."

Transit Of Rahu And Ketu: Positive Impacts on Five Zodiac Signs

Mahi Kashyap lists the positive impacts of this transit on 5 zodiac signs.

1. Aries

The transit of Rahu into Pisces boosts creativity and communication skills. Chances for personal and professional growth, especially in teamwork. Ketu’s shift to Virgo leads to spiritual reflection. Aries will start focusing on their long-term goals.

2. Gemini

Gemini natives have opportunities knocking at their door after Rahu-Ketu's transition. Rahu will influence you to learn and explore new things. Ketu helps you detach from toxic relationships. The balance will make you form deeper connections with your loved ones.

3. Scorpio

For Scorpios, there is significant career growth because of this transit. It leads to promotion in your job or profit in business. Follow your gut feeling and show your creative side in your professional life. Also, as per Vedic astrologers, Ketu’s shift in Virgo helps you move on from past traumas.

4. Capricorn

This transit leads to financial growth and stability for Capricorns. Rahu will help you get success in your ambitious projects. Ketu’s transit makes sure you stay detached from unhealthy attachments. Capricorns will make good decisions and achieve their long-term goals.

5. Pisces

Rahu will enter Pisces in May 2025. It's good news for people with Pisces zodiac signs. They will get success by showing their creative side. It will be a perfect time to explore new artistic zones. Ketu’s transit leads to spiritual growth.

Negative Impacts Of Rahu-Ketu Transit: Challenged Zodiac Signs

This transit has negative impacts on many zodiac signs, as per Kashyap.

1. Taurus

Taurus may face financial challenges during this transit. Rahu’s influence leads to impulsive spending. Don’t make rash financial decisions as it may cause trouble in the long term.

2. Leo

People belonging to the Leo zodiac sign might struggle with family issues. Some people will feel detached from relationships and life goals. The Vedic Meet astrologers advise people to engage themselves with hobbies and spend quality time with family.

3. Aquarius

Rahu will create trouble in Aquarians' love life. It will lead to misunderstandings and detachment from loved ones. They should communicate properly and spend quality time together to avoid conflict.

4. Virgo

As Ketu enters Virgo, the Virgos get emotionally unbalanced. It leads to confusion about their personal and professional life. They start doubting their life choices. Virgos are advised to engage themselves in creative hobbies.

5. Cancer

The shifting energies of Rahu and Ketu lead to overwhelming emotions for Cancers. This transit heightens the fears and insecurities about personal life. Prioritise self-care routine and keep yourself busy with work.

How To Escape The Negative Impact of Rahu-Ketu Transit

You can do a few things to escape this transit's negative impact, says Kashyap. She lists the following points:

- Embrace Self-Reflection: Give yourself time to think and make changes. It helps you become the better version of yourself.

- Seek Guidance: Consult with an astrologer who can give you the right advice. It helps you mitigate the effects of Rahu-Ketu Transit.

- Start A Creative Hobby: The best advice would be to be busy with something. Get a hobby, start meditation, or do anything that keeps your mind engaged.

- Set Realistic Goals: Give yourself realistic achievable goals. You have a good chance to get success in a limited time.

- Communicate Openly: Communicate openly with your loved ones. Leave no chance for misunderstandings and resolve issues without showing aggression.

"The transit of Rahu and Ketu in May 2025 brings both opportunities and challenges. By knowing these, people can manifest positive energies and prepare for negative impacts," shares Kahsyap.