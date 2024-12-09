The enchanting music of ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.’, a mega-musical bringing the timeless tales of Shri Krishna to life, is now streaming on all major music platforms worldwide. Conceptualized by visionary Dhanraj Nathwani, the theatrical production features music composed by the renowned duo Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by the celebrated lyricist and Padma Shri awardee, Prasoon Joshi.

The soundtrack includes 20 original compositions, each capturing the essence of Shri Krishna's journey—highlighting the unconditional bond between a mother and son, the divine love of Radha and Krishna, and the playful mischief of Balgopal. These songs, which left audiences spellbound during live performances, are now accessible to a global audience.

An Emotional Musical Journey

Speaking on the release, Dhanraj Nathwani shared, “Music has the power to transcend boundaries and touch hearts. The songs of ‘Rajadhiraaj’ have already resonated deeply with audiences in Delhi and Mumbai, and now, through streaming platforms, we aim to bring this soul-stirring music to even more people.”

(From Left: Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Mohan Yadav; Dhanraj Nathwani; Lyricist and Screenwriter, Padma Shri Awardee Prasoon Joshi, Bhoomi)

Initially, 11 of the 20 tracks are being released, with the rest set to follow soon. Each composition weaves together a rich blend of Western symphonic sounds from Budapest and Indian classical traditions, featuring genres like Haveli Sangeet, Rajasthani and Gujarati folk, Raas Garba, and Hindustani semi-classical music.

A Stellar Collaboration

Renowned vocalists Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kailash Kher, Jonita Gandhi, and others lend their voices to these tracks, enhancing the emotional depth of the compositions. To further enrich the music, Sachin-Jigar incorporated local Indian instruments such as the tabla, dholak, and shehnai, capturing the diverse musical heritage of India.

(From Left: Bhoomi Nathwani, Executive Director; Dhanraj Nathwani; Shruti Sharma, Director; Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist-Screenwriter; Sachin-Jigar Music)

Reflecting on their creative process, Sachin-Jigar said, “This project was both challenging and rewarding. We wanted to bring the Krishna we grew up with to life for today’s audience. The fusion of Western orchestral music with Indian traditional sounds allowed us to create something truly unique and heartfelt.”

A Theatrical Spectacle

After a spectacular run at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium, ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.’ is set to premiere in Dubai in 2025. Produced by Bhoomi Nathwani, the musical combines rich storytelling, stunning visuals, and live music to create an immersive cultural experience.

This first-of-its-kind mega-musical celebrates the art, culture, and timeless wisdom of Shri Krishna’s life, uniting generations under one roof. Its captivating music and performances continue to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.