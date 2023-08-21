Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi On August 30 Or 31? Know Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat And Celebration

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished Hindu festival, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravan month, which usually falls in July or August. The festival's name itself encapsulates its essence: "Raksha" means protection, and "Bandhan" means bond. On this occasion, sisters tie colorful threads, known as "rakhis," around their brothers' wrists, while brothers pledge to safeguard and support their sisters. This gesture reflects not only the biological bond but also the emotional connection shared between siblings.

However, this year there’s confusion if the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 or 31? Let’s find out.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi On August 30 Or 31?

This year, there is confusion about when Raksha Bandhan should be celebrated because of Bhadra Kaal. People are confused about whether to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31. Every year, Rakhi is marked on the last day of the month of Sawan, which is a Full Moon day. Hence, as per Drik Panchang, here is the muhurat to celebrate Raksha Bandhan:

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30, Wednesday. The shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi and perform the Raksha Bandhan ritual will begin after 9:01 pm after Bhadra's end time.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time - 9:01 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch - 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History And Significance

Rooted in history and mythology, Raksha Bandhan's origins trace back to ancient Indian legends. One such tale recounts the relationship between Lord Krishna and Draupadi. In a selfless act, Krishna protected Draupadi's honour by miraculously extending her saree during a time of need. Touched by this gesture, Draupadi later tore a strip of cloth from her own saree to bind Krishna's wrist after he was injured. This act symbolized their mutual bond and protection for each other.

Beyond biological relationships, Raksha Bandhan has evolved to encompass broader meanings. It promotes harmony and love among people, fostering unity and mutual respect. In recent times, the festival has transcended religious boundaries, with people from various backgrounds participating in its celebrations.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celebrations

The day begins with families gathering together, performing rituals, and exchanging gifts. Sisters often prepare sweets and traditional dishes as a symbol of their affection. Brothers reciprocate by offering gifts or tokens of appreciation to their sisters. The exchange of rakhis and gifts is a tangible representation of the promise to protect and care for each other.

In essence, Raksha Bandhan transcends mere rituals; it's a celebration of love, protection, and unity. As society evolves, the festival continues to adapt, embracing new interpretations while preserving its core values. Whether through ancient legends or contemporary expressions, Raksha Bandhan stands as a reminder of the enduring bond between siblings and the power of love and protection in our lives.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)