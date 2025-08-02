Raksha Bandhan 2025: Is Rakhi On August 8 Or 9? Know Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance & Legends Behind Festival

Raksha Bandhan Date and Shubh Muhurat 2025: Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is one of the most awaited and beloved festival that celebrates the timeless bond between brothers and sisters. Observed on the full moon day of the Shravana month, it is a symbol of love, protection, and unity. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread (rakhi) on their brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being, while brothers vow to protect their sisters with lifelong loyalty and affection.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: When is Rakhi This Year?

Mark your calendars, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. This joyous occasion falls on the Purnima (Full Moon Day) of the Shravan month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. And here’s the good news: there is no Bhadra Kaal this year, meaning you can celebrate the festival without timing restrictions or superstitions.

Exact Rakhi Timing & Shubh Muhurat

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time:

From 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM

Total Duration: 7 hours 37 minutes

Bhadra Kaal Ends: Before Sunrise

Purnima Tithi:

Begins: August 8, 2025, at 2:12 PM

Ends: August 9, 2025, at 1:24 PM

According to Hindu tradition, the Aparahna period (late afternoon) is the most auspicious for tying Rakhi. If that isn’t feasible, the Pradosh Kaal (early evening) is also considered sacred. The absence of Bhadra Kaal makes August 9 perfect for performing all Raksha Bandhan rituals without hesitation.

Raksha Bandhan Rituals: The Sacred Thread of Protection

The Raksha Bandhan ritual is both heartwarming and symbolic. Sisters begin preparations by arranging a puja thali with a rakhi thread, roli, akshat (rice grains), sweets, and a lit diya.

She ties the rakhi on her brother’s wrist, performs an aarti, and places a tilak on his forehead. This is more than just a ritual, it’s a powerful wish for her brother’s protection, happiness, and success.

In return, the brother gives her gifts and promises to protect her through all the ups and downs of life. Many families end the ritual with a delicious festive meal, lots of laughter, and emotional moments that bring everyone closer.

The Significance of Raksha Bandhan in Modern Times

While the festival’s roots are deep in Hindu tradition, Raksha Bandhan today has grown beyond religion or blood ties. It’s not uncommon for people to tie rakhis to cousins, close friends, or even coworkers, anyone who has earned their trust and love.

It’s a reminder that relationships thrive on love, loyalty, and the courage to protect each other. Whether it’s a sister promising to support her brother emotionally or a friend tying a rakhi as a symbol of their chosen family, the sentiment remains powerful.

Mythology Behind Raksha Bandhan: The Krishna & Draupadi Legend

One of the most touching legends behind Raksha Bandhan comes from the Mahabharata.

After Lord Krishna killed the cruel King Shishupala, he cut his finger. Draupadi, the wife of the Pandavas, saw his bleeding wound and immediately tore a strip from her saree to bandage it. Krishna, moved by this spontaneous act of care, vowed to protect her.

Years later, when the Kauravas humiliated Draupadi by trying to disrobe her in court, Krishna kept his promise. He miraculously made her saree endless, saving her dignity and fulfilling the silent vow made years ago.

This timeless story captures the essence of Raksha Bandhan, selfless love, loyalty, and protection.

Why Raksha Bandhan 2025 Is Special?

This year’s celebration is free of Bhadra, which means no bad timing to worry about. You can plan your family gatherings, gift exchanges, and rituals without restrictions.

Whether you're tying a rakhi to your brother, cousin, friend, or someone who has always stood by you, Raksha Bandhan 2025 promises to be more inclusive and joyful than ever before.

Raksha Bandhan is more than a festival, it's a celebration of protection, affection, and lifelong promises. With no Bhadra to restrict this year’s rituals, August 9 is your chance to honour every bond that makes you feel safe, seen, and loved.

So go ahead, tie that rakhi, make that promise, and savour the moments that remind us of the power of connection. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

FAQs

1. When is Raksha Bandhan 2025?

Raksha Bandhan falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

2. Is there Bhadra Kaal in 2025?

No, there is no Bhadra Kaal this year—rituals can be done freely.

3. What is the best time to tie Rakhi?

Between 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM on August 9.

4. What does Raksha Bandhan celebrate?

It honours the bond of love and protection between siblings.

5. Can Rakhi be tied to friends or cousins?

Yes, it’s now widely celebrated with anyone you love and trust.

