Raksha Bandhan 2025: Puja Vidhi And Powerful Mantras To Chant While Tying Rakhi For Protection And Blessings

In the modern era, Raksha Bandhan is widely seen as a celebration of love between brothers and sisters. But its roots run far deeper. Since Vedic times, this sacred festival has been performed to ward off evil spirits, protect against diseases, and shield loved ones from misfortune, much like Holika Dahan is done for protection from negativity.

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025, and will be observed on Shravana Purnima. There is no Bhadra Kaal on Rakhi this year. Following the traditional Puja Vidhi and chanting the right mantra ensures that the protective power of the Rakhi lasts throughout the year.

The Deeper Meaning of Raksha Bandhan

The word “Raksha” signifies protection, while “Bandhan” means bond or tying. Drik Panchang mentions that it was Shachi, the wife of God Indra, who created Raksha to protect her husband from demons in the war. Since then Raksha is worshipped for victory, comfort, sons, grandsons, wealth and health.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide

1. Early Morning Preparations

Wake up during Pratahkal (before sunrise) and take a ritualistic bath.

Perform Deva and Pitra Tarpan to honor deities and ancestors.

If applicable, perform the Upakarma ritual (known as Avani Avittam in Tamil Nadu) in the morning.

2. The Right Time for the Ritual

As per the Vratraj, Raksha Bandhan rituals should be performed during Aparahna (afternoon) for maximum benefit.

3. Preparing the Raksha Potli

Ingredients: unbroken rice, white mustard, and gold thread.

Wrap these in a colored cotton or woolen cloth to form the Raksha Potli.

Place it on a clean cloth for the Puja.

4. Performing the Puja

Ghatasthapana (installation of the sacred Kalash) is recommended.

Worship Bhudeva (Brahmins) and offer them clothes.

Perform the worship of Raksha Potli with devotion.

5. Tying the Rakhi with the Mantra

While fastening the Raksha Potli or Rakhi to the wrist, chant the traditional mantra:

Rakhi Mantra in Hindi:

ॐ येन बद्धो बली राजा दानवेन्द्रो महाबल:।

तेन त्वामभि बध्नामि रक्षे मा चल मा चल।।

Meaning:

"I tie you with the same Raksha thread which tied the most powerful, the king of courage, the king of demons, Bali. O Raksha (Raksha Sutra), please don't move and keep fixed throughout the year."

Why This Ritual Still Matters Today

Even though Raksha Bandhan has taken on a more modern sibling-focused meaning, the traditional Puja Vidhi and mantra chanting carry the essence of protection, blessings, and prosperity. Performing it with devotion transforms the Rakhi from a mere thread into a spiritual shield.

