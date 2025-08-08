Raksha Bandhan 2025: Puja Vidhi And Powerful Mantras To Chant While Tying Rakhi For Protection And Blessings
Raksha Bandhan is more than just a celebration of sibling love, it’s a sacred ritual rooted in Vedic tradition to protect loved ones from all evils. Observed on Shravana Purnima after avoiding Bhadra timings, it involves a step-by-step Puja Vidhi and the chanting of a powerful Rakhi Mantra for divine blessings. Here’s your complete guide to performing the ritual in 2025 the traditional way.
- Raksha Bandhan is a ritual that protects loved ones from all evils
- Follow the traditional Puja Vidhi with Raksha Potli for year-round protection
- Chant the powerful Rakhi Mantra to turn the thread into a spiritual shield
Trending Photos
In the modern era, Raksha Bandhan is widely seen as a celebration of love between brothers and sisters. But its roots run far deeper. Since Vedic times, this sacred festival has been performed to ward off evil spirits, protect against diseases, and shield loved ones from misfortune, much like Holika Dahan is done for protection from negativity.
This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025, and will be observed on Shravana Purnima. There is no Bhadra Kaal on Rakhi this year. Following the traditional Puja Vidhi and chanting the right mantra ensures that the protective power of the Rakhi lasts throughout the year.
The Deeper Meaning of Raksha Bandhan
The word “Raksha” signifies protection, while “Bandhan” means bond or tying. Drik Panchang mentions that it was Shachi, the wife of God Indra, who created Raksha to protect her husband from demons in the war. Since then Raksha is worshipped for victory, comfort, sons, grandsons, wealth and health.
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide
1. Early Morning Preparations
Wake up during Pratahkal (before sunrise) and take a ritualistic bath.
Perform Deva and Pitra Tarpan to honor deities and ancestors.
If applicable, perform the Upakarma ritual (known as Avani Avittam in Tamil Nadu) in the morning.
ALSO READ | 10 Adorable DIY Rakhi Ideas To Make At Home This Raksha Bandhan 2025 - Your Brother Will Love Number 7
2. The Right Time for the Ritual
As per the Vratraj, Raksha Bandhan rituals should be performed during Aparahna (afternoon) for maximum benefit.
3. Preparing the Raksha Potli
Ingredients: unbroken rice, white mustard, and gold thread.
Wrap these in a colored cotton or woolen cloth to form the Raksha Potli.
Place it on a clean cloth for the Puja.
ALSO READ | 10 Irresistible Sweets To Make Your Brother Smile This Raksha Bandhan 2025 - Number 6 Is A Must-Try!
4. Performing the Puja
Ghatasthapana (installation of the sacred Kalash) is recommended.
Worship Bhudeva (Brahmins) and offer them clothes.
Perform the worship of Raksha Potli with devotion.
5. Tying the Rakhi with the Mantra
While fastening the Raksha Potli or Rakhi to the wrist, chant the traditional mantra:
Rakhi Mantra in Hindi:
ॐ येन बद्धो बली राजा दानवेन्द्रो महाबल:।
तेन त्वामभि बध्नामि रक्षे मा चल मा चल।।
Meaning:
"I tie you with the same Raksha thread which tied the most powerful, the king of courage, the king of demons, Bali. O Raksha (Raksha Sutra), please don't move and keep fixed throughout the year."
Why This Ritual Still Matters Today
Even though Raksha Bandhan has taken on a more modern sibling-focused meaning, the traditional Puja Vidhi and mantra chanting carry the essence of protection, blessings, and prosperity. Performing it with devotion transforms the Rakhi from a mere thread into a spiritual shield.
ALSO READ | Raksha Bandhan 2025: When And How To Remove Your Rakhi Right Way - Most People Get This Wrong
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv