Raksha Bandhan 2025: When And How To Remove Your Rakhi Right Way - Most People Get This Wrong

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on Saturday, August 9, 2025. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi, or Raksha Sutra, around their brothers’ wrists, praying for their well-being, while brothers promise lifelong protection.

But once the celebrations fade, an often-overlooked question arises: When should you remove your Rakhi, and what’s the right way to dispose of it? While it might seem like a small detail, both tradition and hygiene have a say in the matter.

When Should You Remove the Rakhi?

According to Hindu Beliefs

► Traditionally, a Rakhi can be worn for up to 15 days, from Sawan Purnima until Bhadrapada Amavasya.

► Some customs suggest removing it after 3, 7, or 11 days.

► Others wait until Janmashtami or Ganesh Chaturthi to untie it.

► The Rakhi should ideally stay on for at least 24 hours after tying.

► Always remove it before the start of Pitru Paksh, a period dedicated to ancestral rituals.

According to Science

From a hygiene perspective, it’s best not to keep the Rakhi for too long. Since it’s usually made of cotton or silk threads, it can trap dirt, sweat, and moisture, becoming a breeding ground for bacteria. Wear it while it’s clean and intact, but avoid prolonged use.

How to Properly Dispose of Your Rakhi

The Rakhi is a sacred symbol of love and protection, so tossing it in the trash is considered disrespectful. Here are respectful disposal methods:

► Immerse it in a river or a clean water body.

► Tie it to a sacred tree.

► Bury it near a plant at home.

These methods honour the emotional and spiritual significance of the Rakhi while keeping the act respectful.

The Rakhi may be a small thread, but it carries a deep emotional and spiritual weight. By removing it at the right time and disposing of it respectfully, you preserve the true essence of Raksha Bandhan long after the day has passed.

Exact Rakhi Timing & Shubh Muhurat

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time:

From 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM

Total Duration: 7 hours 37 minutes

Bhadra Kaal Ends: Before Sunrise

Purnima Tithi:

Begins: August 8, 2025, at 2:12 PM

Ends: August 9, 2025, at 1:24 PM

According to Hindu tradition, the Aparahna period (late afternoon) is the most auspicious for tying Rakhi. If that isn’t feasible, the Pradosh Kaal (early evening) is also considered sacred. The absence of Bhadra Kaal makes August 9 perfect for performing all Raksha Bandhan rituals without hesitation.

