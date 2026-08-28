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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Date, shubh muhurat, bhadra kaal, puja vidhi, and rituals explained

Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on August 28, with the auspicious time for tying Rakhi in the morning after Bhadra Kaal ends. The festival highlights the bond of love and protection between siblings, following simple rituals and traditions.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 10:04 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Date, shubh muhurat, bhadra kaal, puja vidhi, and rituals explained
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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