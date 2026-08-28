/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Date, shubh muhurat, bhadra kaal, puja vidhi, and rituals explained

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most loved festivals in India, celebrating the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother’s wrist and pray for his happiness, while brothers promise to protect and support them.
If you are planning to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2026, here is everything you need to know:-
As per Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan in 2026 will be celebrated on August 28 (Friday). In New Delhi, the best time to tie Rakhi is between 5:57 AM and 9:48 AM, giving a good morning window of almost four hours for the ceremony.
Although the Purnima Tithi begins on August 27 at around 9:08 AM and ends on August 28 at 9:48 AM, Rakhi should not be tied on August 27 because Bhadra Kaal will be present that day. The most suitable and auspicious time is the morning of August 28 after Bhadra ends.
According to Drik Panchang, Bhadra Kaal is considered an inauspicious time for performing rituals. Since Raksha Bandhan is a sacred festival, tying Rakhi during Bhadra is not recommended.
In 2026, Bhadra will fall on August 27, so even though Purnima starts that day, the festival is celebrated on the morning of August 28. Experts suggest that the Rakhi ceremony should always be done after Bhadra ends for better positivity and spiritual significance.
According to Drik Panchang,
Do not tie Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal
Avoid rushing the ceremony
Keep a calm and positive environment at home
Do not argue or create tension on this day
Prepare the puja thali in advance with all items like rakhi, roli, rice, diya, sweets, and flowers
Perform the ritual with respect and happiness
The Rakhi ceremony is simple and meaningful. You can follow these easy steps:
Take a bath and wear clean clothes
Prepare a puja thali with rakhi, roli (kumkum), rice, diya, sweets, and flowers
Both brother and sister should pray to God and seek blessings
Sister applies tilak on the brother’s forehead and places rice grains
Tie the rakhi on the brother’s wrist while praying for his well-being
Perform aarti and offer sweets
Brother gives gifts and promises to protect and support his sister
According to Drik Panchang, Rakhi timing may differ slightly depending on your location. For example, in Maharashtra, the ceremony can be performed between 6:23 AM and 9:48 AM on August 28, 2026. So, it is always better to check the exact timing according to your city.
Tie Rakhi only after Bhadra ends
Keep all puja items ready before the muhurat
Sit properly while performing the ritual as per family tradition
Tie Rakhi gently and comfortably
Keep your thoughts positive and enjoy the festival with love
Raksha Bandhan 2026 is not just about rituals and timings, but about celebrating love, trust, and togetherness between siblings. By following the right muhurat and simple traditions, you can make the festival more meaningful and special. In the end, what truly matters is the emotion behind the Rakhi a promise of care, respect, and lifelong support.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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