Ram Navami 2025 Remedies: Chant These Powerful Mantras And Chaupais To Overcome Obstacles And Fulfill Desires

Ram Navami 2025, being celebrated today, is one of the most spiritually significant festivals in Hinduism. It is celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This day marks the divine birth of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees eagerly await this sacred occasion to seek his blessings and guidance.

On this auspicious day, performing special worship, chanting mantras, and reciting sacred Chaupais (verses) from the Ramcharitmanas can bring peace, fulfillment of desires, and success in all endeavors. According to beliefs, invoking Lord Ram through these spiritual practices ensures divine protection, removes obstacles, and brings prosperity to the home.

Here are specific Chaupais and Mantras to chant on Ram Navami 2025, as per Drik Panchang, based on your desires and life challenges:

Chaupais to Recite on Ram Navami 2025

1. For Freedom from Troubles and Negative Energy

If your life is constantly facing troubles and peace seems distant, recite this Chaupai on Ram Navami for relief and family harmony:

Chaupai:

दीन दयाल बिरिदु संभारी ।

हरहु नाथ मम संकट भारी ।।

Deen Dayal Biridu Sambhari.

Harahu Nath Mam Sankat Bhari.

2. For Fulfillment of Desires and Wishes

If your heartfelt wishes remain unfulfilled despite sincere efforts, chant this Chaupai to open the path of success:

Chaupai:

जे सकाम नर सुनहिं जे गावहिं ।

सुख संपति नानाविधि पावहिं ।।

Je Sakaam Nar Sunahi Je Gaavahi.

Sukh Sampati Naana Vidhi Paahi.

3. For Success in Work and Personal Efforts

If your hard work isn’t yielding results and progress feels blocked, recite this Chaupai to attract divine blessings:

Chaupai:

"प्रबिसि नगर कीजै सब काजा। हृदय राखि कोसलपुर राजा।।"

"Prabisi nagar kije sab kaja. Hriday rakhi Kosalpur raja.."

Powerful Ram Mantras to Chant on Ram Navami

1. For Overall Success and Growth

Chanting this mantra calms the mind and leads to spiritual and material growth.

Mantra: ॐ राम ॐ राम ॐ राम ह्रीं राम ह्रीं राम श्रीं राम श्रीं राम - क्लीं राम क्लीं राम। फ़ट् राम फ़ट् रामाय नमः ।

"Om Ram Om Ram Om Ram Hreem Ram Hreem Ram Shreem Ram Shreem Ram - Kleem Ram Kleem Ram. Phat Ram Phat Ramaya Namah."

2. For Fulfillment of Desires

This mantra invokes Lord Ram’s grace for wish fulfillment and divine support.

Mantra: || श्री रामचन्द्राय नमः ||

|| Shri Ramchandraya Namah ||

3. For Protection in Times of Crisis

This mantra removes misfortunes and provides divine protection in tough times.

Mantra: || राम रामेति रामेति रमे रामे मनोरमे । सहस्त्र नाम तत्तुन्यं राम नाम वरानने ||

|| Ram Rameti Rameti Rame Rame Manorame. Sahastra Naam Tattunyam Ram Naam Varanne ||

4. To Remove Obstacles and Gain Divine Support

Mantra: लोकाभिरामं रणरंगधीरं राजीवनेत्रं रघुवंशनाथम्।

कारुण्यरूपं करुणाकरं तं श्रीरामचन्द्रं शरणं प्रपद्ये॥

आपदामपहर्तारं दातारं सर्वसम्पदाम्।

लोकाभिरामं श्रीरामं भूयो भूयो नमाम्यहम्।।

More Mantras to Chant to Please Lord Ram

1. Rama Moola Mantra

ॐ श्री रामाय नमः॥

Om Shri Ramaya Namah॥

2. Rama Taraka Mantra

श्री राम जय राम जय जय राम॥

Shri Rama Jaya Rama Jaya Jaya Rama॥

3. Rama Gayatri Mantra

ॐ दशरथये विद्महे सीतावल्लभाय धीमहि,

तन्नो राम प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Dasharathaye Vidmahe Sitavallabhaya Dhimahi,

Tanno Rama Prachodayat॥

4. Rama Meditation Mantra

ॐ आपदामपहर्तारम् दाताराम् सर्वसम्पदाम्।

लोकाभिरामम् श्रीरामम् भूयो-भूयो नमाम्यहम्॥

Om Apadamapahartaram Dataram Sarvasampadam।

Lokabhiramam Shriramam Bhuyo-Bhuyo Namamyaham॥

5. Kodanda Rama Mantra

श्री राम जय राम कोदण्ड राम॥

Shri Rama Jaya Rama Kodanda Rama॥

Ram Navami 2025 is not only a day of devotion but also a spiritual opportunity to transform your life with the divine blessings of Lord Ram. Chanting these sacred mantras and chaupais with faith can help you overcome struggles, attain peace, and walk on the path of righteousness.

May Lord Ram shower his blessings on you and your family this Ram Navami. Jai Shri Ram!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)